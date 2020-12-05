Preventive Vaccines Market Competition by Companies and Countries, Industry Chain Structure, Shares, Supply, Demands, Import/Export Status Forecast to 2021-2024

“Preventive Vaccines Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Preventive Vaccines market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

AstraZeneca PLC

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co.

Novavax Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Live/Attenuated Vaccines Segment is Expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate over the Forecast Period Live/attenuated vaccines contain weakened versions of living microbes, making them ineffective to cause diseases. These vaccines produce a similar, yet weakened reaction, compared to that of natural infections. The immune system generates strong cellular and antibody responses that often confer lifelong immunity, with only one or two doses. The live/attenuated vaccines need to be refrigerated to stay potent. In addition, if the vaccine needs to be shipped overseas and stored by healthcare workers, in developing countries that lack widespread refrigeration, a live vaccine may not be the best choice. Live/attenuated vaccines for certain viruses are relatively easy to create. Vaccines against measles, mumps, and chickenpox, among others, are designed using this method. Pertaining to the ease of manufacturing, and the ability to generate strong immune responses to the market for live/attenuated vaccines, a steady growth rate is expected during the forecast period. North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance North America holds the largest share in the market, with the United States being the largest contributor to its revenue. In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP) routinely publishes recommendations for adult and childhood vaccination. The United States has one of the leading healthcare systems in the world and the vaccination coverage, in terms of vaccine inclusion, is at par with the WHO guidelines. Thus, the preventive vaccine market in the region is expected to show moderate growth over the forecast period.

The global preventive vaccines market is currently recording a CAGR of 6.18%. The preventive vaccines market has attained maturity in some of the disease segments, like polio, while for some diseases, it is yet to establish itself in the market. In spite of these differences in each segment, the market is continuously experiencing growth, due to the varying degrees of increase of the demand for vaccination for separate diseases over time. The growth of the global preventive vaccines market is due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, innovative technology in vaccine development, increased funding from government and international organizations, and increasing awareness on preventive care.