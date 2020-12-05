Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Business Growth 2021, Top Key Players Update, Statistics, Global Trend, and Development Status Forecast to 2024

“Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Neurology Segment Holds the Largest Market Share Currently and is Believed to Continue the Same Over the Forecast period.
The neurology segment of the global MRI market holds the largest market share, and it is expected to record a CAGR of 6.7% in the coming future.
MRI is the best tool for diagnostic imaging and neuroscience research. It provides morphological images with the highest spatial resolution and unmatched soft tissue contrast, as well as the unique functional information of the central nervous system (CNS). 97% of MRI sites perform the brain examinations and 1 in 4 MRI scans is of the brain, making it one of the most commonly performed exams in neurology. Neurological uses of MRI systems include the diagnosis of brain and spinal cord tumors, infection and vascular irregularities, which may lead to stroke. MRI can also detect the disorders, along with performing the monitoring of degenerative disorders, such as multiple sclerosis, and it can even document brain injury from trauma.
North America Dominates the MRI Market and is Expected to Hold The Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period.
North America currently dominates the global magnetic resonance imaging market, and it is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the well-established healthcare system of the United States and the initiatives that are being carried out by the various organizations, along with the government to promote the disease diagnosis. Siemens and Philips are the leading companies in the United States. The average MRI scanning cost ranges between USD 650 to USD 950 based on dye being used or not. With that, the United States has the largest market share of approximately 94.6% in North America, and is expected to record a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
Magnetic resonance imaging is a medical imaging technique, which is used in radiology to produce pictures of the anatomy and the physiological processes of the body in both health and disease. These pictures are further used to diagnose and detect the presence of abnormalities in the body.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 INTRODUCTION of Hybrid MRI Systems
4.2.2 Availability of Universal Health Coverage in North America, Europe and several Asian Countries
4.2.3 Increasing Adoption in Emerging Markets
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost of MRI Systems
4.3.2 Declining Helium Availability
4.3.3 Capital Equipment Nature of MRI Systems
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Architecture
5.1.1 Closed MRI Systems
5.1.2 Open MRI Systems
5.2 Field Strength
5.2.1 Low Field MRI Systems
5.2.2 High Field MRI Systems
5.2.3 Very High Field MRI Systems and Ultra-high MRI Systems
5.3 Application
5.3.1 Oncology
5.3.2 Neurology
5.3.3 Cardiology
5.3.4 Gastroenterology
5.3.5 Musculoskeletal
5.3.6 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Bruker Corporation
6.1.2 Esaote SpA
6.1.3 Fonar Corporation
6.1.4 GE Healthcare
6.1.5 Hitachi Ltd
6.1.6 Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd
6.1.7 Koninklijke Philips NV
6.1.8 Siemens Healthcare GmbH
6.1.9 Aurora Imaging Technology
6.1.10 Canon Medical Systems Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
