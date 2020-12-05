Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Analysis 2021, Drivers and Restraints, Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

“Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Acute Myeloid Leukemia market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Cytarabine is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Chemotherapy Segment
In the chemotherapy segment of the acute myeloid leukemia market, cytarabine is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period.
Most of the times, surgery and radiation therapy in cancer patients remove, kill, or damage cancer cells in a certain area, but chemotherapy works throughout the whole body and gives better results. Chemotherapy is necessary to kill the cancer cells that are spread (metastasized) across different parts of the body. On the contrary, surgery and radiation only attack or kill the tumor that is located in a specific part. Since cancer is the disease which, most of the times, spreads across the whole body in a short period of time, oncologists choose to perform chemotherapy for better results.
Cytarabine is used to treat different forms of leukemia, including acute and chronic myelogenous leukemia (AML and CML), acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL), and acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL). It is also used to treat Hodgkin’s lymphoma, as well as meningeal leukemia and other types of lymphoma (cancers found in the lining of the brain and spinal cord). Due to its effectiveness in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia, cytarabine is being widely used during chemotherapy. Organizations that are working for cancer, such as Macmillan Cancer Support, have stated that cytarabine is more effective for acute myeloid leukemia, which is why the drug is used widely; therefore, this sub-segment is expected to have a large market share in the chemotherapy segment.
North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period
North America currently dominates the market for acute myeloid leukemia and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The United States holds the largest share of the market. The United States has a unique healthcare system among the developed countries. However, the cost of hospitals is very high in the country; the government or private insurance cover it. Most of the people opt for private insurance as government insurance has its own limitations. The American Cancer Society had estimated around 21,380 new cases of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and approximately 10,590 deaths from AML in the United States, in 2016.
According to this society, these statistics involve a large percentage of the adult population. The increasing number of AML patients in the United States require proper medical procedures to increase their life expectancy. The rising prevalence of AML in the country is the prime factor responsible for the growth of the market in the country.
Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
Market Trends
Competitive Landscape
SWOT Analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis
This report estimates the global acute myeloid leukemia market and includes a detailed analysis of cytarabine, anthracycline drugs, and daunomycin.
Acute myeloid leukemia is also known as acute myelogenous leukemia, acute myeloblastic leukemia, acute granulocytic leukemia, or acute non-lymphocytic leukemia. In acute myeloid leukemia, there is a rapid production of abnormal white blood cells that get collected in the bone marrow and disturb the production of normal blood cells. White blood cells guard the body against infections caused by bacteria.
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
