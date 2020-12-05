Renal Biomarkers Market Competition by Companies and Countries, Industry Chain Structure, Shares, Supply, Demands, Import/Export Status Forecast to 2021-2024

Renal Biomarkers

Renal Biomarkers Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Renal Biomarkers market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

  • Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Abbott Molecular Inc. (Abbott Laboratories Ltd)
  • Bioporto AS
  • Astute Medical Inc.
  • Randox Laborotories Ltd
  • Siemens Healthcare
  • Cobo Scientific Biomedical Research
  • F. Hoffmann
  • La Roche Ag
  • Biomerieux

    Key Market Trends:

    Functional Biomarker is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Biomarker Type Segment

    In the biomarker type segment of the market, the functional biomarker is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.94% during the forecast period.

    Chronic kidney disease (CKD) has become a public health problem. According to the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestives and Kidney Diseases, the overall prevalence of CKD in the general population is approximately 14%, and around 6,61,000 Americans have kidney failure. Currently, the diagnosis of CKD is made usually on the levels of serum creatinine (SCr). The serum creatinine, a functional biomarker, dominates the market of renal biomarkers, owing to the high prevalence rate of CKD and high presence and knowledge of serum creatinine biomarker.

    North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

    North America currently dominates the market for renal biomarkers and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. Over the past decade, there has been a significant increase in the number of USFDA-approved drug labels containing information on molecular biomarkers. Almost every pharmaceutical company has been developing molecular biomarker programs, either through partnerships or through other ventures. Molecular biomarkers are expected to be identified and validated in drug development and be used to support the approval of drug products. Such drug approvals are helping the renal biomarkers market grow in the United States.

    Market Overview:

  • The global renal biomarkers market was valued at USD 1,023.04 million in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 1,552.60 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 7.20%. The key factors propelling the growth of this market are the rising prevalence of various kidney-related diseases, the high prevalence of diabetes and high blood pressure, which are the leading causes of renal diseases, and rapid technological advancements in the field of genetics.
  • Advancements in the field of genetic technology during the last decade have enlightened people’s knowledge regarding genetic regulatory pathways related to renal biomarkers. Due to rapid advances in genomic technologies, genetics analyses have become essential in clinical practice and research. Moreover, with the development of computer technology, renal biomarkers testing has become widely accessible and feasible to perform, even in small-sized laboratories. Recent advances in genetics have created opportunities to study kidney disease in a variety of platforms, applied to human populations. Renal biomarkers can also be integrated into genetic-level technological advancements for the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of kidney diseases. These rapid advances in genetics led to the development of more advanced renal biomarkers for treating kidney diseases, which ultimately drives the market.

    Report Highlights:

    • Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
    • Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
    • Market Trends
    • Competitive Landscape
    • SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    Scope of the Report:

    In the report, a detailed analysis of the global renal biomarkers market is provided. The market is evaluated by collating revenues generated across segments, categorized by biomarker type, diagnostic technique, and end user.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Detailed TOC of Renal Biomarkers Market Report 2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Various Kidney-related Diseases
    4.2.2 The High Prevalence of Diabetes and High Blood Pressure, the Leading Cause of Renal Diseases
    4.2.3 Rapid Technological Advances In The Field Of Genetics
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Issues Related to Regulatory and Reimbursement Systems
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Biomarker Type
    5.1.1 Functional Biomarker
    5.1.1.1 Serum Creatinine
    5.1.1.2 Serum Cystatin C
    5.1.1.3 Urine Albumin
    5.1.2 Up-regulated Protein
    5.1.2.1 Neutrophil Gelatinase-Associated Lipocalin (NGAL)
    5.1.2.2 Kidney Injury Molecule-1
    5.1.2.3 INTERLEUKIN-18
    5.2 Diagnostic Technique
    5.2.1 Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay
    5.2.2 Particle-enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassay (PETIA)
    5.2.3 Colorimetric Assay
    5.2.4 Chemiluminescent Enzyme Immunoassay (CLIA)
    5.2.5 Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (LS-MS)
    5.3 End User
    5.3.1 Hospital
    5.3.2 Diagnostic Laboratory
    5.3.3 Other End Users
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 North America
    5.4.1.1 United States
    5.4.1.2 Canada
    5.4.1.3 Mexico
    5.4.2 Europe
    5.4.2.1 Germany
    5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.4.2.3 France
    5.4.2.4 Italy
    5.4.2.5 Spain
    5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.4.3.1 China
    5.4.3.2 Japan
    5.4.3.3 India
    5.4.3.4 Australia
    5.4.3.5 South Korea
    5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.4.4.1 GCC
    5.4.4.2 South Africa
    5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.4.5 South America
    5.4.5.1 Brazil
    5.4.5.2 Argentina
    5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)
    6.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
    6.1.3 Abbott Molecular Inc. (Abbott Laboratories Ltd)
    6.1.4 Bioporto AS
    6.1.5 Astute Medical Inc.
    6.1.6 Randox Laborotories Ltd
    6.1.7 Siemens Healthcare
    6.1.8 Cobo Scientific Biomedical Research
    6.1.9 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag
    6.1.10 Biomerieux

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

