Renal Biomarkers Market Competition by Companies and Countries, Industry Chain Structure, Shares, Supply, Demands, Import/Export Status Forecast to 2021-2024

Top Players Are:

Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Abbott Molecular Inc. (Abbott Laboratories Ltd)

Bioporto AS

Astute Medical Inc.

Randox Laborotories Ltd

Siemens Healthcare

Cobo Scientific Biomedical Research

F. Hoffmann

La Roche Ag

Key Market Trends: Functional Biomarker is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Biomarker Type Segment In the biomarker type segment of the market, the functional biomarker is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.94% during the forecast period. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) has become a public health problem. According to the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestives and Kidney Diseases, the overall prevalence of CKD in the general population is approximately 14%, and around 6,61,000 Americans have kidney failure. Currently, the diagnosis of CKD is made usually on the levels of serum creatinine (SCr). The serum creatinine, a functional biomarker, dominates the market of renal biomarkers, owing to the high prevalence rate of CKD and high presence and knowledge of serum creatinine biomarker. North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period North America currently dominates the market for renal biomarkers and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. Over the past decade, there has been a significant increase in the number of USFDA-approved drug labels containing information on molecular biomarkers. Almost every pharmaceutical company has been developing molecular biomarker programs, either through partnerships or through other ventures. Molecular biomarkers are expected to be identified and validated in drug development and be used to support the approval of drug products. Such drug approvals are helping the renal biomarkers market grow in the United States. Market Overview:

The global renal biomarkers market was valued at USD 1,023.04 million in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 1,552.60 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 7.20%. The key factors propelling the growth of this market are the rising prevalence of various kidney-related diseases, the high prevalence of diabetes and high blood pressure, which are the leading causes of renal diseases, and rapid technological advancements in the field of genetics.