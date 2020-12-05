Microfluidics Market Business Growth 2021, Top Key Players Update, Statistics, Global Trend, and Development Status Forecast to 2024

“Microfluidics Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Microfluidics market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann

LA Roche Ltd

Agilent Technologies

Danaher Corporation (Cepheid)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio

Rad Laboratories Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

FluIdigm Corporation

Dolomite Microfluidics (Blacktrace Holdings Ltd)

Key Market Trends: Clinical Diagnostics is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Application Segment In the application segment of the microfluidics market, clinical diagnostics is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.80% during the forecast period. A significant application area for microfluidic technology is clinical diagnostics. Specifically for clinical diagnostics, diseases, including toxicity, can be diagnosed by performing various biochemical analyzes and by observation of symptoms. The biochemical changes in the patient's blood can signal organ damage or dysfunction, prior to observable microscopic cellular damages or other symptoms. So there has been a large demand for the development of an easy-to-handle and inexpensive clinical diagnostic biochip using fully integrated plastic microfluidic chips, which have the sampling/identifying capability of fast and reliable measurements of metabolic parameters from a human body with minimum invasion. Thus, the growth of clinical diagnostics is expected to fuel the market's growth. North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period The North American region holds the largest market share in the market for microfluidics. This is attributed to factors, such as the well-established healthcare system, along with better reimbursement policies, and the higher adoption of novel therapeutics among the general population. Microfluidics is a vastly growing field in the United States, in terms of high budget sanctions for R&D. Molecular diagnostics and point-of-care diagnostics widely use microfluidic technology for various applications, and hence, they occupy a major market share in the United States. Owing to this, the United States has the largest market share of 88% in North America, and is expected to grow at a rate of 18.8% over the forecast period. Market Overview:

The global microfluidics market was valued at USD 4,748.18 million in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 13,348.29 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 18.80%. Factors that are propelling the growth of the market include rising demand for point-of-care testing, increasing Incidences of chronic diseases, faster turn-around time for analysis, and improved portability of devices.

POC testing allows healthcare experts to diagnose a patient in the physician’s office, in an ambulance, at home, field, or in the hospital. Microfluidic technology-assisted devices are being employed for POC testing, as they require small volumes of samples and use micro-fabricated channels to analyze these samples. POC testing devices are already popular in glucose, blood, hemoglobin, and HIV testing domains. Future POC testing devices are likely to focus more on antibiotics therapies and cancer.