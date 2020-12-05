Microfluidics Market Business Growth 2021, Top Key Players Update, Statistics, Global Trend, and Development Status Forecast to 2024

“Microfluidics Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Microfluidics market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Clinical Diagnostics is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Application Segment
In the application segment of the microfluidics market, clinical diagnostics is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.80% during the forecast period.
A significant application area for microfluidic technology is clinical diagnostics. Specifically for clinical diagnostics, diseases, including toxicity, can be diagnosed by performing various biochemical analyzes and by observation of symptoms. The biochemical changes in the patient’s blood can signal organ damage or dysfunction, prior to observable microscopic cellular damages or other symptoms.
So there has been a large demand for the development of an easy-to-handle and inexpensive clinical diagnostic biochip using fully integrated plastic microfluidic chips, which have the sampling/identifying capability of fast and reliable measurements of metabolic parameters from a human body with minimum invasion. Thus, the growth of clinical diagnostics is expected to fuel the market’s growth.
North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period
The North American region holds the largest market share in the market for microfluidics. This is attributed to factors, such as the well-established healthcare system, along with better reimbursement policies, and the higher adoption of novel therapeutics among the general population. Microfluidics is a vastly growing field in the United States, in terms of high budget sanctions for R&D. Molecular diagnostics and point-of-care diagnostics widely use microfluidic technology for various applications, and hence, they occupy a major market share in the United States. Owing to this, the United States has the largest market share of 88% in North America, and is expected to grow at a rate of 18.8% over the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
This report estimates the global microfluidics market size by summing up the value of market segments divided on the basis of type of component, application, and materials. Further, each of these segments are sub-divided to cover all relevant categories.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
