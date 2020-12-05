Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis 2021, Drivers and Restraints, Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

Molecular Diagnostics

Molecular Diagnostics Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Molecular Diagnostics market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

  • F. Hoffmann
  • la Roche Ltd
  • Illumina, Inc.
  • Hologic Corporation
  • Agilent Technologies / Dako
  • Qiagen
  • Myriad Genetics
  • BD (Becton, Dickinson And Company)
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Cepheid Inc.
  • Genomic Health Inc.

    Key Market Trends:

    Instruments Sub-segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Product Segment

    In the product segment of the global molecular diagnostics market, the instruments sub-segment is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.13% during the forecast period.

    Molecular diagnostics plays a vital role in the assessment of disease prognosis and therapy response, as well as in the detection of minimal residual disease. In the past decade, molecular diagnostics has grown, due to advances in the chemistries and instrumentation, including automation, integration, throughput, and the ability to use the instrumentation in a random-access mode.

    Some of the sophisticated instruments used in this market are High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Mass Spectrometry (MS), and Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR), along with real-time PCR, Enzyme-linked ImmunoSorbent Assay (ELISA), RadioImmunoAssay (RIA), lateral flow devices, patient safety syringes, point-of-care testing devices, and others.

    North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same over the Forecast Period

    North America currently dominates the molecular diagnostics market and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The United States accounts for the largest market share in the overall North American molecular diagnostics market. Molecular diagnostics has played a vital role in changing the face of disease diagnostics and assuring speedy detection and accurate care for critically ill patients. The increase in per capita health expenditures, the advancement in healthcare infrastructure, and the increase in the number of infectious diseases and cancer cases in the United States have led to a shift in trend from the traditional diagnostic methods to molecular diagnostics.

    In addition, rising technological advancements, increasing entry of new players, and speedy adoption of advanced molecular diagnostics, are helping in the growth of the market in the United States.

    Market Overview:

  • The global molecular diagnostics market was valued at USD 7,854.45 million in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 13,340.35 million by 2024, while witnessing a CAGR of 9.23% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. Factors that are responsible for the growth of the market include large outbreaks of bacterial and viral epidemics in the world, increasing demand for point-of-care diagnostics, recent advancements in pharmacogenomics, and rapidly evolving technology.
  • Molecular diagnostics is considered to be the best method to identify and characterize a microorganism. An effective test must be precise, rapid, and also be able to measure the infectious burden. Better testing quickly identifies the organism’s strain and drug susceptibility, thus, reducing the delay in finding the right antibiotic. Technological advancements, like a polymerase chain reaction (PCR), have also made it possible to identify the antimicrobial resistance genes and provide public health information, such as strain characterization by genotyping. The infectious disease segment currently records the highest growth in the molecular diagnostics market.

    Report Highlights:

    • Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
    • Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
    • Market Trends
    • Competitive Landscape
    • SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    Scope of the Report:

    Molecular diagnostic tests detect specific sequences in DNA or RNA (including single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNP), deletions, rearrangements, insertions, and others), which may or may not be associated with diseases. Molecular diagnostics has been revolutionized over the past few decades. Currently, it is the driving force behind the transformation in healthcare, thus, leading to innovations in the field of molecular biology. These include next-generation sequencing, microarray technologies, liquid biopsies, early cancer detection, direct-to-consumer testing, and point-of-care assays.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Detailed TOC of Molecular Diagnostics Market Report 2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Large Outbreaks of Bacterial And Viral Epidemics in the World
    4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Point-of-care Diagnostics
    4.2.3 Recent Advancements in Pharmacogenomics
    4.2.4 Rapidly Evolving Technology
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Limited Budgets for R&D and Economic Slowdown
    4.3.2 Need for High-complexity Testing Centers
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Technology
    5.1.1 In Situ Hybridization
    5.1.2 Chips and Microarrays
    5.1.3 Mass Spectrometry (MS)
    5.1.4 Sequencing
    5.1.5 PCR
    5.1.6 Other Technologies
    5.2 Application
    5.2.1 Infectious Disease
    5.2.2 Oncology
    5.2.3 Pharmacogenomics
    5.2.4 Microbiology
    5.2.5 Genetic Disease Screening
    5.2.6 Human Leukocyte Antigen Typing
    5.2.7 Blood Screening
    5.3 Product
    5.3.1 Instruments
    5.3.2 Reagents
    5.3.3 Other Products
    5.4 End User
    5.4.1 Hospitals
    5.4.2 Laboratories
    5.4.3 Other End Users
    5.5 Geography
    5.5.1 North America
    5.5.1.1 United States
    5.5.1.2 Canada
    5.5.1.3 Mexico
    5.5.2 Europe
    5.5.2.1 Germany
    5.5.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.5.2.3 France
    5.5.2.4 Italy
    5.5.2.5 Spain
    5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.5.3.1 China
    5.5.3.2 Japan
    5.5.3.3 India
    5.5.3.4 Australia
    5.5.3.5 South Korea
    5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.5.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.5.4.1 GCC
    5.5.4.2 South Africa
    5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.5.5 South America
    5.5.5.1 Brazil
    5.5.5.2 Argentina
    5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd
    6.1.2 Illumina, Inc.
    6.1.3 Hologic Corporation
    6.1.4 Agilent Technologies / Dako
    6.1.5 Qiagen
    6.1.6 Myriad Genetics
    6.1.7 BD (Becton, Dickinson And Company)
    6.1.8 Abbott Laboratories
    6.1.9 Cepheid Inc.
    6.1.10 Genomic Health Inc.

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

