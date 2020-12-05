Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis 2021, Drivers and Restraints, Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

“Molecular Diagnostics Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Molecular Diagnostics market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Instruments Sub-segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Product Segment
In the product segment of the global molecular diagnostics market, the instruments sub-segment is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.13% during the forecast period.
Molecular diagnostics plays a vital role in the assessment of disease prognosis and therapy response, as well as in the detection of minimal residual disease. In the past decade, molecular diagnostics has grown, due to advances in the chemistries and instrumentation, including automation, integration, throughput, and the ability to use the instrumentation in a random-access mode.
Some of the sophisticated instruments used in this market are High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Mass Spectrometry (MS), and Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR), along with real-time PCR, Enzyme-linked ImmunoSorbent Assay (ELISA), RadioImmunoAssay (RIA), lateral flow devices, patient safety syringes, point-of-care testing devices, and others.
North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same over the Forecast Period
North America currently dominates the molecular diagnostics market and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The United States accounts for the largest market share in the overall North American molecular diagnostics market. Molecular diagnostics has played a vital role in changing the face of disease diagnostics and assuring speedy detection and accurate care for critically ill patients. The increase in per capita health expenditures, the advancement in healthcare infrastructure, and the increase in the number of infectious diseases and cancer cases in the United States have led to a shift in trend from the traditional diagnostic methods to molecular diagnostics.
In addition, rising technological advancements, increasing entry of new players, and speedy adoption of advanced molecular diagnostics, are helping in the growth of the market in the United States.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
Molecular diagnostic tests detect specific sequences in DNA or RNA (including single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNP), deletions, rearrangements, insertions, and others), which may or may not be associated with diseases. Molecular diagnostics has been revolutionized over the past few decades. Currently, it is the driving force behind the transformation in healthcare, thus, leading to innovations in the field of molecular biology. These include next-generation sequencing, microarray technologies, liquid biopsies, early cancer detection, direct-to-consumer testing, and point-of-care assays.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Molecular Diagnostics Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Large Outbreaks of Bacterial And Viral Epidemics in the World
4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Point-of-care Diagnostics
4.2.3 Recent Advancements in Pharmacogenomics
4.2.4 Rapidly Evolving Technology
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Limited Budgets for R&D and Economic Slowdown
4.3.2 Need for High-complexity Testing Centers
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Technology
5.1.1 In Situ Hybridization
5.1.2 Chips and Microarrays
5.1.3 Mass Spectrometry (MS)
5.1.4 Sequencing
5.1.5 PCR
5.1.6 Other Technologies
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Infectious Disease
5.2.2 Oncology
5.2.3 Pharmacogenomics
5.2.4 Microbiology
5.2.5 Genetic Disease Screening
5.2.6 Human Leukocyte Antigen Typing
5.2.7 Blood Screening
5.3 Product
5.3.1 Instruments
5.3.2 Reagents
5.3.3 Other Products
5.4 End User
5.4.1 Hospitals
5.4.2 Laboratories
5.4.3 Other End Users
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 United States
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.1.3 Mexico
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 Germany
5.5.2.2 United Kingdom
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Italy
5.5.2.5 Spain
5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 Japan
5.5.3.3 India
5.5.3.4 Australia
5.5.3.5 South Korea
5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Middle East & Africa
5.5.4.1 GCC
5.5.4.2 South Africa
5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.5.5 South America
5.5.5.1 Brazil
5.5.5.2 Argentina
5.5.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd
6.1.2 Illumina, Inc.
6.1.3 Hologic Corporation
6.1.4 Agilent Technologies / Dako
6.1.5 Qiagen
6.1.6 Myriad Genetics
6.1.7 BD (Becton, Dickinson And Company)
6.1.8 Abbott Laboratories
6.1.9 Cepheid Inc.
6.1.10 Genomic Health Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
