Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis 2021, Drivers and Restraints, Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

The report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies of the Molecular Diagnostics market. The report covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter's Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Molecular Diagnostics market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

F. Hoffmann

la Roche Ltd

Illumina, Inc.

Hologic Corporation

Agilent Technologies / Dako

Qiagen

Myriad Genetics

BD (Becton, Dickinson And Company)

Abbott Laboratories

Cepheid Inc.

The global molecular diagnostics market was valued at USD 7,854.45 million in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 13,340.35 million by 2024, while witnessing a CAGR of 9.23% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. Factors that are responsible for the growth of the market include large outbreaks of bacterial and viral epidemics in the world, increasing demand for point-of-care diagnostics, recent advancements in pharmacogenomics, and rapidly evolving technology.