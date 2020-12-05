Precision Medicine Market Technology 2021 and Application, Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

“Precision Medicine Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Precision Medicine market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Oncology is Expected to hold the Highest Market Share in the Application Segment
In the application segment of the precision medicine market, oncology is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.3%, during the forecast period.
Precision medicine applications are primarily directed toward better treatment against oncological diseases, with an estimated more than 30% market dominance over other segments. As per the data reported in clinicaltrials.gov, the United States and some European countries are the major hubs for conducting and recruiting patient pool for precision medicine applications in oncology, globally. The high support from the government through funding and rapid growth of genomic analysis are expected to augment the growth of the precision medicine market at a fast rate, over the forecast period.
North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period
North America currently dominates the market for precision medicine, and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. Former President Barack Obama, in 2015, unveiled the Precision Medicine Initiative (PMI), a bold new enterprise to revolutionize medicine and generate the scientific evidence needed to move the concept of precision medicine into every-day clinical practice.
The Precision Medicine Initiative also includes ongoing efforts through the Department of Veteran’s Affairs (VA), which has enrolled over 450,000 veterans in the Million Veteran Program (MVP), a participant-driven research cohort. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT, and the Office for Civil Rights announced in February 2016 that they will build research and data capacity, technical tools, and policies to accelerate precision medicine, thereby, boosting the precision medicine market in the country.
Precision medicine, a combination of molecular biology techniques and systems biology, is an emerging approach for disease treatment and prevention. The market growth for this approach is gaining momentum, as it takes into account individual variability in genes, environment, and lifestyle, for each person, while developing drugs and vaccines.
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
