Biopharmaceuticals Market Competition by Companies and Countries, Industry Chain Structure, Shares, Supply, Demands, Import/Export Status Forecast to 2021-2024

Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Monoclonal Antibodies are Expected to have the Largest Market Size
Among the given segments, monoclonal antibodies are believed to have the largest market size. This can be attributed to the growing research done with the help of monoclonal antibodies. On the other hand, the recombinant enzymes segment is expected to show rapid growth during the forecast period.
Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) find their application in the areas of cancer treatment. Their use is becoming prevalent in developed countries, such as the United States and the United Kingdom. The mAb drugs in oncology are gaining momentum and growing at a decent pace. The segment is dominating the market currently, and the trend is expected to be followed in the future.
The recombinant enzymes, such as Enterokinase, are gaining attraction because of their efficacy in the digestion of the dietary proteins. Over the years, 100% native protein sequences have been produced using Enterokinase. This application has improved the market scope for this particular enzyme in the recent years.
North America is Expected to Dominate the Biopharmaceuticals Market
North America currently dominates the market for biopharmaceuticals, and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. Asia-Pacific is expected to increase its market share in the future owing to increase in the prevalence of diseases, such as diabetes and cancer, along with the regulatory framework that is feasible for the approval of biopharmaceuticals in the region. The United States holds the majority of the market in the North American region; this is due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, there is a rise in per capita health expenditure in the country that is expected to increase over the forecast period, owing to the decrease in the unemployment rate.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
For the , the term biopharmaceutical refers to any biologically synthesized molecule that is used to treat or manage disorders.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Biopharmaceuticals Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Acceptance for Biopharmaceuticals
4.2.2 Ability of Biopharmaceuticals to Treat Previously Untreatable Diseases
4.2.3 Huge Market Demand
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Affordable Biopharmaceuticals
4.3.2 High-end Manufacturing Requirements
4.3.3 Complicated and Cumbersome Regulatory Requirements
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Monoclonal Antibodies
5.1.1.1 Anti Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies
5.1.1.2 Anti-inflammatory Monoclonal Antibodies
5.1.1.3 Other Monoclonal Antibodies
5.1.2 Recombinant Growth Factors
5.1.2.1 Erythropoietin
5.1.2.2 Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factor
5.1.3 Purified Proteins
5.1.3.1 Leukemia Inhibitory Factor (LIF)
5.1.3.2 P53 Protein
5.1.3.3 P38 Protein
5.1.3.4 Other Purified Proteins
5.1.4 Recombinant Proteins
5.1.4.1 Serum Albumin
5.1.4.2 Amyloid Protein
5.1.4.3 Defensin
5.1.4.4 Transferrin
5.1.5 Recombinant Hormones
5.1.5.1 Recombinant Hormones
5.1.5.2 Recombinant Insulin
5.1.5.3 Other Recombinant Hormones
5.1.6 Vaccines
5.1.6.1 Recombinant Vaccines
5.1.6.1.1 Cancer Vaccines
5.1.6.1.2 Malaria Vaccines
5.1.6.1.3 Ebola Vaccine
5.1.6.1.4 Hepatitis-b Vaccine
5.1.6.1.5 Tetanus Vaccine
5.1.6.1.6 Diptheria Vaccine
5.1.6.1.7 Cholera Vaccine
5.1.6.1.8 Other Vaccines
5.1.6.2 Conventional Vaccines
5.1.6.2.1 Polio Vaccine
5.1.6.2.2 Pox Vaccine
5.1.6.2.3 Other Conventional Vaccines
5.1.6.3 Recombinant Enzymes
5.1.6.3.1 Enterokinase
5.1.6.3.2 Cyclase
5.1.6.3.3 Caspase
5.1.6.3.4 Cathepsin
5.1.6.4 Cell and Gene Therapies
5.1.6.4.1 Allogeneic Products
5.1.6.4.2 Autologous Products
5.1.6.4.3 Acellular Products
5.1.6.5 Other Product Types
5.1.6.5.1 Blood Factors
5.1.6.5.2 Other Product Types
5.1.7 Synthetic Immunomodulators
5.1.7.1 Cytokines, Interferones, Interleukins
5.1.7.2 Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF)
5.2 By Therapeutic Application
5.2.1 Oncology
5.2.2 Inflammatory and Infectious Diseases
5.2.3 Autoimmune Disorders
5.2.4 Metabolic Disorders
5.2.5 Hormonal Disorders
5.2.6 Disease Prevention
5.2.7 Cardiovascular Diseases
5.2.8 Neurological Diseases
5.2.9 Other Diseases
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 United Kingdom
5.3.2.2 Germany
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 India
5.3.3.2 China
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East and Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbvie Inc.
6.1.2 Amgen Inc.
6.1.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
6.1.4 Eli Lily & Co.
6.1.5 Johnson & Johnson
6.1.6 Novartis AG
6.1.7 Novo Nordisk Inc.
6.1.8 Pfizer Inc.
6.1.9 GlaxoSmithKline PLC
6.1.10 Roche Holding AG
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
