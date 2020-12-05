Telemedicine Market Business Growth 2021, Top Key Players Update, Statistics, Global Trend, and Development Status Forecast to 2024

“Telemedicine Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Telemedicine market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Key Market Trends: On-premise Delivery is Expected to Dominate the Telemedicine Market The on-premise delivery segment of the telemedicine market is believed to have largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period. Along with that, telecardiology, a sub-segment of clinical service, is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period and is expected to register a CAGR of 18.4%. Telecardiology is gradually started to increase in emerging markets. It provides all kinds of cardiac investigations, like basic lipid profile (cholesterol levels), electrocardiogram (ECG), echocardiogram (ECHO), coronary angiogram, Holter monitor (24 Hours ambulatory ECG monitoring), stress echo, pediatric echo, treadmill testing (TMT), carotid ultrasounds, etc. Apart from reaching to patients directly, telecardiology services are useful in improving the efficiency in cardiac units of hospitals and medical imaging practices. With the number of cardiac patients increasing every day, remote monitoring helps in cost saving, up to around 50%, including improved patient satisfaction and quality of life, when compared to traditional outpatient care. North America is Expected to Dominate the Market North America currently dominates the market for telemedicine and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the increased adoption of telemedicine and rising demand for mobile health services. The United States holds the majority of the market in the North American region, due to the involvement of accountable care organizations (ACOs) in both medicare and privately insured services. In addition, there is a rise in per capita health expenditure in the country, which is expected to increase over the forecast period, owing to decrease in the unemployment rate.

The global telemedicine market was valued at USD 38,046 million in 2018, and it is estimated to be valued at USD 103,897.77 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 18.23%. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include increasing medicare reimbursement for telehealth services, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological innovation in communication technology across the world

Medicine these days is increasingly dependent on technology. The use of technology to transfer large amounts of digital information effortlessly at a relatively low cost is possible through telemedicine. With telemedicine, healthcare experts can listen to a patient’s heart remotely, look at and operate an electrocardiogram (ECG), X-rays, computed tomography (CT) scans, and other imaging data, obtained from several hundred miles away.