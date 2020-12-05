Telemedicine Market Business Growth 2021, Top Key Players Update, Statistics, Global Trend, and Development Status Forecast to 2024

“Telemedicine Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Telemedicine market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
On-premise Delivery is Expected to Dominate the Telemedicine Market
The on-premise delivery segment of the telemedicine market is believed to have largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.
Along with that, telecardiology, a sub-segment of clinical service, is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period and is expected to register a CAGR of 18.4%. Telecardiology is gradually started to increase in emerging markets. It provides all kinds of cardiac investigations, like basic lipid profile (cholesterol levels), electrocardiogram (ECG), echocardiogram (ECHO), coronary angiogram, Holter monitor (24 Hours ambulatory ECG monitoring), stress echo, pediatric echo, treadmill testing (TMT), carotid ultrasounds, etc.
Apart from reaching to patients directly, telecardiology services are useful in improving the efficiency in cardiac units of hospitals and medical imaging practices. With the number of cardiac patients increasing every day, remote monitoring helps in cost saving, up to around 50%, including improved patient satisfaction and quality of life, when compared to traditional outpatient care.
North America is Expected to Dominate the Market
North America currently dominates the market for telemedicine and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the increased adoption of telemedicine and rising demand for mobile health services. The United States holds the majority of the market in the North American region, due to the involvement of accountable care organizations (ACOs) in both medicare and privately insured services. In addition, there is a rise in per capita health expenditure in the country, which is expected to increase over the forecast period, owing to decrease in the unemployment rate.
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
As per the , telemedicine services and systems have made the most progress in remote management of post-acute care patients with chronic conditions. Telemedicine is the remote delivery of healthcare services, such as consultations over the telecommunication or teleconference, which allows healthcare professionals to evaluate, diagnose, and treat patients.
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
