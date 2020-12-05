Aesthetic Threads Market Analysis 2021, Drivers and Restraints, Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

“Aesthetic Threads Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Aesthetic Threads market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Suspension Thread Segment is expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period
Suspension thread is a minimally invasive surgical technique for facial rejuvenation, with lower risk of complications, low procedural and recovery time, and efficiency in correcting ptosis and aging characteristics. These advantages have led many specialists to adopt suspension threads over other aesthetic surgeries. Suspension thread techniques, together with traditional rhytidectomy incisions, are generally used to achieve better facial rejuvenation results.
The Aptos subdermal suspension threads, evolved from the concept of skin and fascia, adhere to the barbed suture; thus, creating elevation. It was developed by Marlen and George Sulamanidze in Russia. Concomitantly, the barbed suture or Contour Thread, developed by Dr. Greg Ruff at Duke University and in the United States, is now FDA approved and is used as a similar unidirectional barbed suspension thread. Thus, the rising demand for anti-aging treatments and the lesser number of complications associated with suspension threads are driving the market growth for suspension threads.
North America captured the Largest Market Share and is expected to retain its Dominance
North America dominated the overall aesthetic threads Market with the United States accounting as the major contributor to the same. In early 2015, Sinclair Pharma received an FDA approval for its Silhouette Instalift suspension thread brand. The FDA has also approved the Silhouette Soft Lift (thread lift) procedure in the United States, which helps to drive the market in the country. Only a few years old, thread lift is one of the fastest-growing cosmetic procedures in the United States, and has received a lot of exposure for the past many years, which is likely to help grow the aesthetic thread market in the upcoming years. There are a wide variety of indications that cosmetic threads can target, and the potential patient pool for cosmetic threads is enormous. However, the aesthetic threads market is still to reach its full potential in North America, and is expected to grow at a robust growth rate during the forecast period.
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Aesthetic threads are medical sutures that are injected using a needle underneath the skin, to lift and rejuvenate the skin. Suspension threads are one variety of long cosmetic threads that have cones or barbs, which pull backward on sagging skin, when injected with a needle into the target area on the face. Rejuvenation threads are another variety that have less of a lifting mechanism, but stimulate natural collagen production, when injected underneath the skin.
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
