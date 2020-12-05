Over the Counter Drugs Market Technology 2021 and Application, Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

“Over the Counter Drugs Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Over the Counter Drugs market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Weight-loss and Dietary Products Segment Expected to Grow with a High CAGR
The weight-loss and dietary products segment is believed to show the highest CAGR of 8.10% during the forecast period. This is majorly attributed to the rising awareness of the general population about health and rise in the consumption of junk food, which is leading to the rise in lifestyle-related diseases. The VMS (vitamins, minerals, and supplements) segment is believed to have the largest market share.
VMS and weight loss OTC drugs contribute the most to the overall market. In fact, nearly 1/4th of the market belongs to this segment. The reason for this major share is the vast customer base for various products under this category. Unlike other conditions, which are intense in nature, the VMS and weight loss conditions are not very bothersome. OTC products for these conditions are more of precautious nature than that of treatment or cure. And this is why the number of customers is relatively high than the ones for other indications. Large customer pools give rise to high demand, which, in turn, results in high revenue generation. VMS products are very popular in developed countries because of the increasing unhealthy population
North America is Expected to Dominate the Market in the Forecast Period
North America currently dominates the market for over the counter drugs and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the leading trend among pharmaceutical companies to switch from Rx to OTC drugs. Report of the National Institute of Health has stated that 93% of adults in the United States prefer to treat their minor ailments with OTC medicines before seeking professional care, and 85% of parents in the United States prefer to treat their children’s minor ailments with an OTC medicine before seeking professional care. This is resulting in the formation of the bigger market.
As per the scope of this report, over the counter drugs are referred to as non-prescription drugs. These medicines can be bought by an individual without the doctor’s prescription and are safe for consumption without the doctor’s consent.
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
