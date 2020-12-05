Over the Counter Drugs Market Technology 2021 and Application, Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

“Over the Counter Drugs Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Over the Counter Drugs market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

Johnson and Johnson

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

Sanofi

Pfizer

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Perrigo Company PLC

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

The global over the counter drugs market was valued at USD 303.51 billion in 2018, and it is estimated to be valued at USD 491.02 billion in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 8.5%. The growth propelling factors of this market are product innovations, high penetration in the emerging market, favorable regulatory framework, and inclination of pharmaceutical companies toward OTC drugs from Rx drugs.