Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market Analysis 2021, Drivers and Restraints, Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

"Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market" report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry.
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Oncology Segment is Expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period
Radiotherapy can be used to treat various medical conditions, especially cancer, using radiation to weaken or destroy particular targeted cells. PET, which is a precise technique, uses isotopes produced in a cyclotron. It is highly used for a clinical role in oncology, with fluorine-18 as the tracer, and is proven to be the most accurate non-invasive method of detecting and evaluating most cancers. A new field for cancer treatment is targeted alpha therapy (TAT) or alpha radio-immunotherapy, especially for the control of dispersed cancers. Nuclear medicine is proven effective in oncology in several roles, spanning the course of the disease, including the characterization of a mass, staging, restaging, and monitoring of therapeutic response. Hence, owing to these associated factors, the oncology segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate.
North America captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance
North America captured the largest market share in the nuclear medicine radioisotopes market. The United States was the largest contributor to the revenue of North America, and is expected to retain its dominance owing to the higher procedural volume and increasing adoption of the nuclear medicine isotopes for various therapeutic applications. Bone scintigraphy is the next most common nuclear medicine procedure performed in the United States, but it represents only 17% of procedures. The volume of PET procedures in the United States is approximately 1.5 million per year. Oncology accounts for more than 90% of the PET and PET/CT procedures performed, whereas cardiology and neurology account for about 4% each. Canada is the largest producer of Technetium-99m. Due to the use of Tc-99m in radiopharmaceuticals, the market is expected to grow at a tremendous rate in Canada. 80% of the nuclear medicine market is driven by Tc-99m in various diagnostic procedures and treatments. Considering these factors associated with the United States and Canada, the North American market is expected to experience accelerated growth rates and market dominance.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
As per the , medical radioisotopes are defined as safe radioactive substances that are primarily used in the diagnosis of medical conditions. These radioisotopes, used in a diagnosis, emit gamma rays of energy that are sufficient to escape from the body. The rays also have a short half-life, which is apt, since the rays can decay as soon as the imaging is completed.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
