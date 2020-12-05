Europe Genetic Testing Market Technology 2021 and Application, Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

“Europe Genetic Testing Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Europe Genetic Testing market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Diagnostic testing is the segment under type of testing that is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period
Predictive and presymptomatic testing dominated the European genetic testing market system, as it is utilized for the detection of gene mutations related to disorders that appear after birth, frequently in later stages of life. Such tests can be of assistance to individuals having a family member with a genetic disorder, though they are free of any features of the disorder while testing.
Diagnostics testing is expected to register a CAGR of 14.29%, as it is used to diagnose or rule out a specific genetic condition. In most cases, genetic testing is used to confirm a diagnosis when a particular condition is suspected based on physical mutations and symptoms. Furthermore, companies, such as Centogene and NIMGenetics, offer a wide range of genetic diagnostic services in Europe, which is further accelerating the growth of the market.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
As per the scope of this report, genetic testing is a test performed to identify the presence of a particular gene/s with a particular sequence of the genome. The gene/s can be identified either directly through sequencing or indirectly through various methods.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Europe Genetic Testing Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Emphasis on Early Disease Detection and Prevention
4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine
4.2.3 Increasing Application of Genetic Testing in Oncology
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Costs of Genetic Testing
4.3.2 Social and Ethical Implications of Genetic Testing
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Carrier Testing
5.1.2 Diagnostic Testing
5.1.3 Newborn Screening
5.1.4 Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
5.1.5 Prenatal Testing
5.1.6 Nutrigenomic Testing
5.2 Disease
5.2.1 Alzheimer’s Disease
5.2.2 Cancer
5.2.3 Cystic Fibrosis
5.2.4 Sickle Cell Anemia
5.2.5 Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
5.2.6 Thalassemia
5.2.7 Huntington’s Disease
5.2.8 Special Disease
5.2.9 Other Diseases
5.3 Technology
5.3.1 Cytogenetic Testing
5.3.2 Biochemical Testing
5.3.3 Molecular Testing
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Europe
5.4.1.1 Germany
5.4.1.2 United Kingdom
5.4.1.3 France
5.4.1.4 Italy
5.4.1.5 Spain
5.4.1.6 Rest of Europe
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Illumina Inc.
6.1.2 Abbott Laboratories
6.1.3 23andMe Inc.
6.1.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
6.1.5 Qiagen
6.1.6 Blueprint Genetics Oy
6.1.7 Eurofins Scientific
6.1.8 Centogene AG
6.1.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific
6.1.10 Elitech Group
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
