Europe Genetic Testing Market Technology 2021 and Application, Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

sambit 6 hours ago

Europe Genetic Testing

Europe Genetic Testing Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Europe Genetic Testing market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999555

Top Players Are:

  • Illumina Inc.
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • 23andMe Inc.
  • F. Hoffmann
  • La Roche Ltd
  • Qiagen
  • Blueprint Genetics Oy
  • Eurofins Scientific
  • Centogene AG
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Elitech Group

    Key Market Trends:

    Diagnostic testing is the segment under type of testing that is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period

    Predictive and presymptomatic testing dominated the European genetic testing market system, as it is utilized for the detection of gene mutations related to disorders that appear after birth, frequently in later stages of life. Such tests can be of assistance to individuals having a family member with a genetic disorder, though they are free of any features of the disorder while testing.

    Diagnostics testing is expected to register a CAGR of 14.29%, as it is used to diagnose or rule out a specific genetic condition. In most cases, genetic testing is used to confirm a diagnosis when a particular condition is suspected based on physical mutations and symptoms. Furthermore, companies, such as Centogene and NIMGenetics, offer a wide range of genetic diagnostic services in Europe, which is further accelerating the growth of the market.

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit athttps://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999555

    Market Overview:

  • Genetic testing has been growing at an unprecedented rate; a large panel of tests are now available to screen a number of genetic diseases. Treatment is available for a number of rare genetic diseases and the procedure is gaining importance in scenarios, such as carrier testing, newborn screening, predictive and pre-symptomatic testing, etc. Technologies, such as next-generation sequencing, allow one to carry out a large number of genetic tests rapidly and create databases with information about rare genetic diseases. The European countries have undertaken a number of initiatives to increase awareness among people about the benefits of genetic testing.
  • There are a number of favorable and collaborative policies that are being implemented by the governments to incorporate genetic testing into the healthcare system and to make insurance reimbursements available to citizens. Cancer genetic testing, Alzheimer’s disease testing, and cystic fibrosis testing are the most popular screening tests being carried out in Europe. Till date, genetic testing is being done for a majority of 50 identified hereditary cancer syndromes. Out of them, some of the most common ones include hereditary breast cancer and ovarian cancer syndromes, Li-Fraumeni syndrome, Cowden syndrome, Lynch syndrome, Familial adenomatous polyposis, and retinoblastoma, among others. The practice of genetic testing for hereditary cancer syndromes has changed dramatically in the recent years. In developed countries, like Germany, France, etc., the demand for genetic testing to detect cancer risks is driving the growth of the market. The high GDP expenditure on healthcare, per capita expenditure, increase in awareness among the people, and high income of the citizens are the factors that drive the market in European countries.

    Report Highlights:

    • Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
    • Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
    • Market Trends
    • Competitive Landscape
    • SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    Scope of the Report:

    As per the scope of this report, genetic testing is a test performed to identify the presence of a particular gene/s with a particular sequence of the genome. The gene/s can be identified either directly through sequencing or indirectly through various methods.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Purchase this Report (Price 3850 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999555

    Detailed TOC of Europe Genetic Testing Market Report 2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Increasing Emphasis on Early Disease Detection and Prevention
    4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine
    4.2.3 Increasing Application of Genetic Testing in Oncology
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 High Costs of Genetic Testing
    4.3.2 Social and Ethical Implications of Genetic Testing
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Type
    5.1.1 Carrier Testing
    5.1.2 Diagnostic Testing
    5.1.3 Newborn Screening
    5.1.4 Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
    5.1.5 Prenatal Testing
    5.1.6 Nutrigenomic Testing
    5.2 Disease
    5.2.1 Alzheimer’s Disease
    5.2.2 Cancer
    5.2.3 Cystic Fibrosis
    5.2.4 Sickle Cell Anemia
    5.2.5 Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
    5.2.6 Thalassemia
    5.2.7 Huntington’s Disease
    5.2.8 Special Disease
    5.2.9 Other Diseases
    5.3 Technology
    5.3.1 Cytogenetic Testing
    5.3.2 Biochemical Testing
    5.3.3 Molecular Testing
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 Europe
    5.4.1.1 Germany
    5.4.1.2 United Kingdom
    5.4.1.3 France
    5.4.1.4 Italy
    5.4.1.5 Spain
    5.4.1.6 Rest of Europe

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Illumina Inc.
    6.1.2 Abbott Laboratories
    6.1.3 23andMe Inc.
    6.1.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
    6.1.5 Qiagen
    6.1.6 Blueprint Genetics Oy
    6.1.7 Eurofins Scientific
    6.1.8 Centogene AG
    6.1.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific
    6.1.10 Elitech Group

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Golf Travel Market Size, Trends 2020 Global Industry Overview by Manufacturers Growth Rate | COVID-19 Impact on Future Scope, Demand Status, Business Strategy Forecast to 2026

    Slipper Clutch Market Future Growth Rate 2020 | Global Key Players Overview with COVID-19 Impact, Industry Size and Share by Trends, Development Plans till 2026

    Kaoliang Wine Market Share Forecast Analysis 2020 Industry Top Players with Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies by 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis

    Critical Communication Market Share with Growth Rate 2020-2026 | Industry Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact

    Electromagnetic Flowmeter Converters Market Size and Share Analysis 2020: with Covid-19 Impact on Global Business Growth, Forthcoming Developments Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

    Automatic Glove Testers Market Share, Business Growth 2020: Statistics and Growth, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Size, Development History Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

    Particle Therapy Market Growth Factors by Latest Developments 2020 | Future Demand Status, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Trends, Industry Size and Share Forecast to 2026

    Epistaxis Market 2020 | by Growing Factors, Size, Global Opportunities by Leading Players, Top Countries Data, Demand Status, Regional Overview by CAGR Value, and Share Analysis till 2026

    Tablet and E-Reader Application Processors Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

    Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026

    Asphalt Plants Market Size: Future Trends with CAGR Value 1.89%, Current Market Scenario with Covid-19 Impact, Leading Manufacturers Forecast till 2021 to 2025

    Steel Seamless Pipes Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Factors Analysis by Top Regions, Competitive Landscape, Future Prospects, and Segmentation Analysis Outlook by 2025

    • Next Post

    In-Vitro Diagnostic Market Analysis 2021, Drivers and Restraints, Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

    Sat Dec 5 , 2020
    “In-Vitro Diagnostic Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key […]

    You May Like

    Subscribe US Now