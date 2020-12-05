Europe Genetic Testing Market Technology 2021 and Application, Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

“Europe Genetic Testing Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Europe Genetic Testing market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

Illumina Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

23andMe Inc.

F. Hoffmann

La Roche Ltd

Qiagen

Blueprint Genetics Oy

Eurofins Scientific

Centogene AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Diagnostic testing is the segment under type of testing that is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period Predictive and presymptomatic testing dominated the European genetic testing market system, as it is utilized for the detection of gene mutations related to disorders that appear after birth, frequently in later stages of life. Such tests can be of assistance to individuals having a family member with a genetic disorder, though they are free of any features of the disorder while testing. Diagnostics testing is expected to register a CAGR of 14.29%, as it is used to diagnose or rule out a specific genetic condition. In most cases, genetic testing is used to confirm a diagnosis when a particular condition is suspected based on physical mutations and symptoms. Furthermore, companies, such as Centogene and NIMGenetics, offer a wide range of genetic diagnostic services in Europe, which is further accelerating the growth of the market. Market Overview:

Genetic testing has been growing at an unprecedented rate; a large panel of tests are now available to screen a number of genetic diseases. Treatment is available for a number of rare genetic diseases and the procedure is gaining importance in scenarios, such as carrier testing, newborn screening, predictive and pre-symptomatic testing, etc. Technologies, such as next-generation sequencing, allow one to carry out a large number of genetic tests rapidly and create databases with information about rare genetic diseases. The European countries have undertaken a number of initiatives to increase awareness among people about the benefits of genetic testing.