Platelet Rich Plasma Market Business Growth 2021, Top Key Players Update, Statistics, Global Trend, and Development Status Forecast to 2024

Bio Product Laboratory Ltd (BPL)

Biolife Plasma Services

Biotest AG

Cambryn Biologics LLC

China Biologic Products Inc.

CSL Ltd

Grifols International SA

Kedrion SpA

LFB SA

Pure PRP Segment by Type is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share The pure PRP segment of the global platelet rich plasma market is believed to have the largest market share. The prime factor responsible for the growth of this segment is the significance of this type of platelet plasma for the person. Pure PRP has an edge over traditional PRP, as it requires a two-step concentration process that helps in eliminating unwanted red blood cells (RBCs) and neutrophils. RBCs (that have no therapeutic effects for regeneration) can create a more viscous solution that can be more painful when injected. Neutrophils, a type of white blood cell, have inflammatory components that may increase pain and inflammation post-treatment. Pure PRP helps the stem cells and regenerative cells in the repair and in rebuilding the damaged tissue. This ultimately speeds up the healing process and reduces pain. In addition, it promotes increased strength and improves the overall function. Therefore, owing to the contribution of pure PRP in the healing process and the rising use of it as a blood product, the segment is expected to dominate the market in the coming future. North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Continue the Same Trend for Next Few Years North America currently dominates the platelet-rich plasma market and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The United States is a major market, and this is mainly due to the US government's initiatives to develop blood products. In addition, the emergence and adoption of novel technologies are going to help the market in a positive manner.

The global platelet-rich plasma market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 14% over the forecast period. The key factors that are augmenting the growth of the market include rising incidences of sports injuries, increasing number of androgenic alopecia patients, growing use of platelet-rich plasma in various therapeutic areas, and rise in the prevalence of arthritis.

Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common form of chronic disorder of the joints, and it has some detrimental effects on the quality of life of the patients. Progressive cartilage destruction, osteophyte formation, and subchondral sclerosis are characteristic to osteoarthritis. Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) is an autologous concentration of a high number of platelets in a small volume of plasma. PRP is prepared to centrifuge blood. In knee OA, PRP injections target to promote cartilage repair in order to relieve symptoms of osteoarthritis, hence delaying the need for joint replacement surgery.