In-Vitro Diagnostic Market Analysis 2021, Drivers and Restraints, Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

In-Vitro Diagnostic

In-Vitro Diagnostic Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global In-Vitro Diagnostic market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

  • BioMérieux
  • Danaher Corporation
  • F. Hoffmann
  • La Roche AG
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Bio
  • Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Arkray Inc.
  • Sysmex Corporation
  • Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
  • Siemens Healthcare GmbH
  • Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.
  • QIAGEN N.V.

    Key Market Trends:

    Reagent is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Product Segment

    In the product segment of the In-Vitro Diagnostic market, the reagent is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.8% in the forecast period.

    The reagent segment of the market studied includes chemical, biological, or immunological components, solutions, or preparations intended by the manufacturer to be used during the in-vitro diagnosis process. Given the high cost of many diagnostic platforms, it is common for manufacturers to lease equipment instead of selling technology outright to end users. In these arrangements, the lease is tied to contracts to purchase associated reagents or assays for the equipment over the life of the contract. Many diagnostic companies have in excess of 75% of sales from consumables such as assays and reagents, and such agreements guarantee the generation of cyclic revenues associated with the sale of reagents and other consumables.

    Many developing countries have established local immunoassay reagent programs to manufacture low-cost, high-quality immunoassay reagents. Kits from these projects are now beginning to become available and are likely to fuel the market expansion.

    North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to continue its Dominance in the Forecast Period

    North America currently dominates the market for In-Vitro Diagnostic and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future owing to the well-established healthcare industry and rising prevalence of the chronic diseases in the region. The United States holds the majority of the market in the North America region; this is due to the rising healthcare expenditure, along with rapid adoption of point-of-care testing.

    Market Overview:

  • Global In-Vitro Diagnostic market was valued at USD 59,272.87 million in 2018 and is estimated to be valued at USD 82,626.27 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 4.81%. The growth of the global IVD market can be attributed to the high prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases. Chronic diseases are a growing global challenge, and according to WHO estimates, account for approximately 60% of all deaths, worldwide. The current market is also growing due to the use of advanced technologies in the IVD market. There has been a paradigm shift from traditional diagnostics to a new generation diagnostics of that works at the gene level. This was made possible by the inclusion of advanced technologies, such as genetic testing, molecular diagnostics, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and next-generation sequencing (NGS).

    Report Highlights:

    • Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
    • Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
    • Market Trends
    • Competitive Landscape
    • SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    Scope of the Report:

    As per the scope of this report, in vitro diagnostics involves medical devices and consumables that are utilized to perform in vitro tests on various biological samples. They are used for the diagnosis of various medical conditions, such as chronic diseases.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Detailed TOC of In-Vitro Diagnostic Market Report 2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
    4.2.2 Increasing Use of Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics
    4.2.3 Advanced Technologies
    4.2.4 Increasing Awareness and Acceptance of Personalized Medicine and Companion Diagnostics
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Stringent Regulations
    4.3.2 Cumbersome Reimbursement Procedures
    4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Technique
    5.1.1 Histochemistry
    5.1.2 Molecular Diagnostics
    5.1.3 Hematology
    5.1.4 POC Testing
    5.1.5 Self-blood Glucose Testing
    5.1.6 Immunochemistry
    5.1.7 Other Techniques
    5.2 By Product
    5.2.1 Instrument
    5.2.2 Reagent
    5.2.3 Others
    5.3 By Usability
    5.3.1 Disposable IVD Devices
    5.3.2 Reusable IVD Devices
    5.4 By Application
    5.4.1 Infectious Disease
    5.4.2 Diabetes
    5.4.3 Cancer/Oncology
    5.4.4 Cardiology
    5.4.5 Autoimmune Disease
    5.4.6 Nephrology
    5.4.7 Drug Testing
    5.4.8 Other Applications
    5.5 By End Users
    5.5.1 Academia
    5.5.2 Laboratories
    5.5.3 Hospitals & Clinics
    5.5.4 Other End Users
    5.6 Geography
    5.6.1 North America
    5.6.1.1 US
    5.6.1.2 Canada
    5.6.1.3 Mexico
    5.6.2 Europe
    5.6.2.1 Germany
    5.6.2.2 UK
    5.6.2.3 France
    5.6.2.4 Italy
    5.6.2.5 Spain
    5.6.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.6.3 Asia Pacific
    5.6.3.1 China
    5.6.3.2 Japan
    5.6.3.3 India
    5.6.3.4 Australia
    5.6.3.5 South Korea
    5.6.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.6.4 Middle East and Africa
    5.6.4.1 GCC
    5.6.4.2 South Africa
    5.6.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
    5.6.5 South America
    5.6.5.1 Brazil
    5.6.5.2 Argentina
    5.6.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 BioMérieux
    6.1.2 Danaher Corporation
    6.1.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
    6.1.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company
    6.1.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
    6.1.6 Abbott Laboratories
    6.1.7 Arkray Inc.
    6.1.8 Sysmex Corporation
    6.1.9 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
    6.1.10 Siemens Healthcare GmbH
    6.1.11 Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.
    6.1.12 QIAGEN N.V.

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

