Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Competition by Companies and Countries, Industry Chain Structure, Shares, Supply, Demands, Import/Export Status Forecast to 2021-2024

“Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Small Molecule Drug Discovery market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999562
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Lead Optimization is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Process/Phase Segment
In the process/phase segment of the market, lead optimization is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.93% during the forecast period.
The process of lead optimization is achieved by modifying the selected small molecule, in order to improve efficacy and therapeutic value. Once the pharmacophore, which consists of relevant groups on a molecule that interact with a receptor and are responsible for the biological activity, is identified, it is subjected to functional group modification. Various changes are made to the initial compound and the therapeutic index is measured.
Rapid usage of in-vitro experiments, accompanied with computation procedures in early drug discovery for selection of compounds with more promising ADME, i.e., absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion, and toxicological profiles, is expected to drive the market studied.
The rise in cancer and other neglected diseases is encouraging investments in lead optimization for enhanced therapeutic value, in order to provide patients with efficient and targeted therapies.
North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to follow the Same Trend in the Forecast Period
North America currently dominates the market for small molecule drug discovery and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. According to FDA, in 2016, the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) approved 22 novel drugs, either as new molecular entities (NMEs) under New Drug Applications (NDAs) or as new therapeutic biologics under Biologics License Applications (BLAs). Overall, 31,468 patients participated in these trials. This shows that the United States is focusing on R&D activities to meet the increasing demands of its citizens for better and effective drugs.
The rising focus on the R&D in the country is expected to propel the market growth in the future.
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999562
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
This report estimates the global small molecule drug discovery market. It includes the detailed analysis of small molecules that are in the drug discovery phase only and does not include any other products.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999562
Detailed TOC of Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rise in Demand for Small Molecule Drugs
4.2.2 Dominance of Small Molecules in the Market
4.2.3 Increasing Number of Contract Organizations for R&D
4.2.4 Small Molecules in Treatment of Chronic Diseases
4.2.5 High R&D Expenditure in Small Molecule Drugs
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Drug Development Cost
4.3.2 Strict Regulations
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Therapeutic Area
5.1.1 Oncology
5.1.2 Central Nervous System
5.1.3 Cardiovascular
5.1.4 Respiratory
5.1.5 Metabolic Disorders
5.1.6 Gastrointestinal
5.1.7 Orthopedics
5.1.8 Anti-infective
5.1.9 Dermatology
5.1.10 Immunology
5.1.11 Other Therapeutic Areas
5.2 By Process/Phase
5.2.1 Target Id/Validation
5.2.2 Hit Generation and Selection
5.2.3 Lead Identification
5.2.4 Lead Optimization
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Pfizer Inc.
6.1.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
6.1.3 Merck & Co.
6.1.4 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
6.1.5 GlaxoSmithKline PLC
6.1.6 AstraZeneca
6.1.7 Johnson & Johnson
6.1.8 Gilead Sciences Inc.
6.1.9 Teva Pharmaceuticals
6.1.10 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Coco-Beans Market Growth Size, Share 2020 | Industry Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Company Overview, Key Countries with Future Prospect to 2026
Tubeless Tyre Market Size by Top Key Players 2020 Global Growth Rate by Share, Industry Segment, Future Prospect, Key Finding and Market Dynamics Forecast to 2026
Electric Muscle Stimulators Market Growth Technologies 2020 Share, Segment by Company Profiles, Future Scope with Regions, Trends Insights, Global Industry Forecast till 2026
Cylinder Screen Printing Machine Market Growth Trends with Key Players 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact
Digital Readouts (DROs) Market Growth Rate and Business Share 2020: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Sales and Drivers Analysis Research Report to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Hand-held Ultrasound System Market Share, Business Growth 2020: Statistics and Growth, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Size, Development History Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Photocopier Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025
Hypertension Drug Market Size Analysis by Latest Trends 2020 | Global Industry Growth Factors, Revenue, CAGR Status, Leading Key Players Update, Business Share by Regions Forecast to 2026
Direct Warper Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026
Security Control Room Software Market 2020 to 2025 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact | Industry Research.co
Steam Traps Market Size, Share by Latest Research 2021: Impact of Covid-19, Growth by CAGR 4.26%, Business Prospects and Development Status Forecast to 2025
Aerial Ladder Fire-Fighting Vehicle Market Size 2020 | Growth Analysis by Development Trends, Business Demand Status and Global Share Forecast to 2025 – Industry Research.co