Medical Imaging Market Business Growth 2021, Top Key Players Update, Statistics, Global Trend, and Development Status Forecast to 2024

The report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter's Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Medical Imaging market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Oncology Segment under Application is expected to Account for Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period
Oncology deals with diagnosis and treatment of tumors and cancers, which is one the leading causes of morbidity and mortality. Among both sexes, lung, breast, and colorectal cancers are among the most common cancers in the world with lung cancer alone contributing to more than 13% of the total cases diagnosed.
According to WHO, cancer was responsible for 8.8 million deaths in 2015, including nearly 1 in 6 deaths globally. In addition, one-third of deaths are due to high body mass index, low fruit and vegetable intake, lack of physical activity, tobacco use (includes approximately 22% of cancer deaths), and alcohol use. Additionally, there are several minor side effects, such as nausea, headaches, dry mouth, diarrhea, allergic reaction, and others, as well as some major side effects, such as kidney disease, dementia, and others associated with its use, which can affect the adoption rate, and hence can be a restraining factor in the market.
Medical imaging plays a vital role in interventional oncology (with rising opportunities to diagnose and treat in a targeted and minimally or non-invasive manner) as well as in chemo and radiation therapy. Tools, such as CT, are the highly beneficial and preferred method of imaging for many conditions, including trauma patients. Comparatively, PET is mostly preferred as compared to SPECT, and there are hybrid medical devices also available such as PET/CT or PET/MRI.
North America accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market
North America is found to hold a major share of the medical imaging market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The United States contributes to the major share in the medical imaging market, which can be attributed to the increasing technological advances, higher affordability rates from the population, and the number of diagnostic procedures increasing on a yearly basis. According to OECD, till 2007, the number of MRI units being available per one million of the population was 25.9. The volume rose to approximately 39 by 2015, reported as of 2017, including 20.3 in ambulatory services and 18.7 in hospitals. MRI diagnostic is a growing field, both in terms of the number of the installed scanner and in the number of scans being performed. Based on the data by OECD, the United States is one of the leaders, second only to Japan, both in terms of availability and utilization.
Hence, with the presence of well-established healthcare facilities, increasing demand for advanced healthcare systems among the aging population, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the market is expected to grow in the forecast period.
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
As per the , the medical imaging market covers a wide array of medical devices used for diagnostic purposes. It has a vast range of applications in a variety of oncological, orthopedic, gastro- and gynecological fields. With advanced healthcare facilities and growing healthcare expenditure, North America is expected to dominate this market, followed by the European region. The market is segmented by product type, application, and geography.
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
