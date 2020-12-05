Hearing Aids Market Analysis 2021, Drivers and Restraints, Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

Hearing Aids

Hearing Aids Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Hearing Aids market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

  • Amplifon
  • Audina Hearing Instruments Inc.
  • Cochlear Ltd
  • GN Hearing AS
  • Horentek
  • SeboTek Hearing Systems LLC
  • Siemens Healthcare GmBH
  • Sonova Holding AG
  • Starkey
  • Widex AS

    Key Market Trends:

    Behind the Ear (BTE) is the Segment by Product Type that is Expected to Grow the Fastest During the Forecast Period

    The behind-the-ear hearing aid device segment held the largest market share, in terms of revenue, owing to better connectivity, high efficiency, and easy usage. It is also considered to be ideal for most of the people with hearing problems. BTE products, because of their wide range of applications and wider target patients, are expected to grow at a high rate over the forecast period.

    The canal hearing aids segment is also likely to record a fast CAGR during the forecast time period, due to the growing demand for aesthetic and invisible appealing devices and the rising need for enhanced listening experience.

    Asia-Pacific Holds the Fastest Growth and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period

    The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth rate for hearing aid devices over the forecast period. There are factors, such as high noise pollution levels in countries, such as India, China, and Japan that have a major impact on the growth of this market. Other contributing factors are a large patient pool, an upsurge in the ageing population, and increasing healthcare infrastructure due to the involvement of private companies in research funding and services.

    Market Overview:

  • The propelling factors for the growth of the global hearing aids market include the rising prevalence of hearing loss, technological advancements in hearing aids, the rise in global geriatric population and growing trend for customized implants.
  • With the increasing ageing population, there has been a rising prevalence of hearing loss. In the United States, hearing loss is more likely to be caused, owing to genetic defects. In developing countries, preventable medical issues are often the major factors for causing hearing loss, especially infections, such as rubella or syphilis, which can lead to congenital hearing loss. In addition, pregnancy complications also lead to hearing loss in infants. Thus, the increasing incidences of hearing disorders and hearing loss problems among the population have led to the sales of a large number of hearing devices in the market.
  • Growing noise pollution throughout the world has also a significant impact on the hearing abilities of people. Noise emission in heavy duty industries, as well as public carnivals, is expected to damage the hearing capacity of adults, thereby resulting in the increase in the demand for hearing aids devices.
  • There are various opportunities, like the incorporation of lithium-ion batteries in hearing aids, which help in propelling this market’s growth. Furthermore, technological developments related to the products that combine cochlear implants, and hearing aid technology to overcome the high-frequency hearing loss in patients, are also found creating new opportunities for the players in the global hearing aids market.

    Report Highlights:

    • Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
    • Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
    • Market Trends
    • Competitive Landscape
    • SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    Scope of the Report:

    As per the , hearing aids are sound amplifying devices that treat hearing impairment. These devices differ by design, technology used to achieve amplification, and special specific features. The market is expected to grow steadily with the increasing prevalence of hearing loss and increasing demand for technologically advanced products.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Detailed TOC of Hearing Aids Market Report 2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Hearing Loss
    4.2.2 Technological Advancements in Hearing Aids
    4.2.3 Rise in Global Geriatric Population
    4.2.4 Increasing Trend for Customized Implants
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 High Cost of Hearing Aids Devices
    4.3.2 Social Stigmas
    4.3.3 Presence of Product Substitutes
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Product Type
    5.1.1 Behind the Ear (BTE)
    5.1.2 Receiver in the Ear (RITE)
    5.1.3 In the Ear (ITE)
    5.1.4 Canal Hearing Aids (CHA)
    5.1.5 Other Hearing Aid Devices
    5.2 By Type of Hearing Loss
    5.2.1 Sensorineural Hearing Loss
    5.2.2 Conductive Hearing Loss
    5.3 By Technology
    5.3.1 Conventional Hearing Aids
    5.3.2 Digital Hearing Aids
    5.4 By Patient Type
    5.4.1 Adults
    5.4.2 Pediatrics
    5.5 By Distribution Channel
    5.5.1 Wholesale Stores (Bigbox Stores)
    5.5.2 Pharmacy Stores
    5.5.3 E-commerce
    5.5.4 Other Distribution Channels
    5.6 Geography
    5.6.1 North America
    5.6.1.1 United States
    5.6.1.2 Canada
    5.6.1.3 Mexico
    5.6.2 Europe
    5.6.2.1 Germany
    5.6.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.6.2.3 France
    5.6.2.4 Italy
    5.6.2.5 Spain
    5.6.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.6.3 Asia Pacific
    5.6.3.1 China
    5.6.3.2 Japan
    5.6.3.3 India
    5.6.3.4 Australia
    5.6.3.5 South Korea
    5.6.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.6.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.6.4.1 GCC
    5.6.4.2 South Africa
    5.6.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.6.5 South America
    5.6.5.1 Brazil
    5.6.5.2 Argentina
    5.6.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Amplifon
    6.1.2 Audina Hearing Instruments Inc.
    6.1.3 Cochlear Ltd
    6.1.4 GN Hearing AS
    6.1.5 Horentek
    6.1.6 SeboTek Hearing Systems LLC
    6.1.7 Siemens Healthcare GmBH
    6.1.8 Sonova Holding AG
    6.1.9 Starkey
    6.1.10 Widex AS

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    You May Like

