Antidepressant Market Analysis 2021, Drivers and Restraints, Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

“Antidepressant Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Antidepressant market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Major Depressive Disorder Segment by Depressive Disorder is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period
The major depressive disorder possible causes comprise of the combination of biological, psychological, and social sources of distress. The major risk factors include family history, significant life changes, certain medications, chronic health problems, and substance abuse. As per the data published by the National Institute of Mental Health, an estimated 16.2 million adults in the United States had at least one major depressive episode. This number represented 6.7% of all US adults and is majorly prevalent in women as compared to men. Most commonly, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRI) are used in the treatment of major depression, while there are some therapies available to normalize brain changes associated with depression. Thus, owing to the rising number of the patient pool, the market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period.
North America accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market
The increasing cases of depression is one of the major factors that is expected to drive the overall growth of the US antidepressant market over the forecast period. Moreover, there is a rise in the geriatric population in the United States, which is expected to create more opportunities for market players in the region. Women are twice as likely to be affected by generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) when compared to men. Six million adults, or 2.7% of the US population suffer from panic disorders, and around 2.2 million or 1.0% of the US population suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), which is found to be equally common among men and women. The two major factors leading to the rise in the consumption of antidepressants are the course of the treatment lasting longer than it used to be, and the antidepressants that are currently being prescribed are not only for severe depression, but also for mild depression, anxiety, social phobia, and more. The increasing prevalence of disorders and increasing rate of consumption of antidepressants are expected to drive the market studied during the forecast period.
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
As per the , antidepressant drugs are used for the treatment of major depressive disorders and other conditions, including dysthymia, anxiety disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), eating disorders, chronic pain, neuropathic pain, etc. The market is segmented by type of product, depressive disorder, and geography.
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
