Nebulizer Market Technology 2021 and Application, Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

“Nebulizer Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Nebulizer market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

Agilent Technologies

Becton Dickinson and Company

Briggs Healthcare

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

GF Health Products Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medline Industries Inc.

Omron Corporation

Omron Corporation

PARI Pharma Key Market Trends: Mesh Nebulizer Segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share The mesh nebulizer segment of the global nebulizer market is expected to witness a high CAGR of 7.60% over the forecast period. Mesh nebulizers have become the first choice for new nebulized pharmaceutical drug developments. Thus it was estimated that mesh nebulizers will be increasingly adopted in the coming future. This is due to the portability, convenience, and speed of treatment, owing to their low residual volumes and accurate lung delivery. Thus, technological advancements in mesh nebulizers, with the development of an innovative solution, are likely to further drive the growth of the market in the future. There has also been a rising adoption of portable nebulizers by patients, which is contributing toward the market growth. Portable nebulizers are expected to witness robust growth, owing to the ease and convenience of use, technological advancement in devices, and launch of several new products in recent years. North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do so over the Forecast Period The North American nebulizer market is growing, due to the continuous innovations in technology. As the population in the region follows a fast-moving lifestyle, patients are looking for more portable nebulizer devices that can be transferred easily in time of need for patients suffering from asthma and other airway diseases. In addition, healthcare cost containment issues, post economic crisis in the United States, have required the government to introduce new strategies to reduce patient stays in hospitals. This provided impetus to homecare services, which in turn, created a favorable environment for the growth of the nebulizer market.

The global nebulizer market was valued at USD 862.75 million in 2018, and it is estimated to value at USD 1,255.33 million by 2024, while witnessing a CAGR of 6.45% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. There are certain factors that are driving the market growth, including rising incidences of chronic respiratory diseases, increasing demand for home healthcare devices, and rising geriatric population base.

Nebulizers are respiratory drug delivery devices that transform liquid medications into aerosols (liquid particles in a gas). The drug is converted into a mist that can be directly delivered to the patient’s lungs. The rising incidences of chronic respiratory diseases and rapid technological advances are among the key factors driving the usage of nebulizers.

The adoption is also increasing, due to the demand for new technologies with higher quality, smaller size, lighter weight, and ease of accessibility, by the patients.