Nuclear Imaging Market Business Growth 2021, Top Key Players Update, Statistics, Global Trend, and Development Status Forecast to 2024

“Nuclear Imaging Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Nuclear Imaging market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999574
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Oncology is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in PET Applications
In the PET Applications segment, oncology is expected to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.35% during the forecast period.
The prevalence of various types of cancer has shown a significant rise over the past two decades. According to the statistics of Lymphoma Research Foundation, each year, more than 100,000 people are diagnosed with lymphoma, and nearly one million people in the United States are living with, or are in remission from, lymphoma. It is the third-most common cancer in children. According to the Global Burden of Disease – 2013 study, 725,000 people had Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and 24,000 died due to this, in 2013. 2.96 million people had non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and 226,000 died due to this, in 2013.
The FDG-PET/CT is more sensitive than contrast-enhanced CT scan in the staging of several types of lymphoma or in detecting tumor dissemination in several solid cancers, such as breast cancer, lung cancer, and colon cancer.
In the field of oncology, the PET (positron emission tomography) uses FDG (18Fluorine-2-fluoro-2-Deoxy-d-glucose) as the radiopharmaceutical, as it demonstrates the increased metabolism by malignant cells, when compared to that of normal cells. Furthermore, there is continuous technological progress in the field of image generation. The introduction of sophisticated software to use PET scan as a biomarker has facilitated new ways to calculate new prognostic markers, such as the metabolic tumor volume (MTV) and the total amount of tumor glycolysis (TLG). The 18F-fluorodeoxyglucose (18F-FDG) has high sensitivity, but it is not tumor specific. This technique can be used for the imaging of lung cancer, lymphoma, head and neck tumors, breast cancer, esophageal cancer, colorectal cancer, and urinary tract tumors. Hence, all the aforementioned technological advancements are expected to drive growth in this segment of the market studied, over the forecast period.
North America Domainates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period
North America is projected to account for the largest share of the market, due to the advancements in technology, including hybrid imaging, the introduction of new radiopharmaceuticals for diagnosis, and the development of molecular imaging.
In 2016, the AMIPA (American Medical Isotope Production Act) and the DOE/NNSA (Department of Energy) established a Uranium Lease and Take-Back (ULTB) program in the United States. Under this program, the DOE/NNSA makes LEU (Low Enriched Uranium) available through lease contracts for the irradiation and production of Mo99 for medical uses. The AMIPA not only promotes the domestic production of Mo-99, but also aims to replace the role of HEU (High Enriched Uranium) in the production of medical radioactive isotopes.
Moreover, Canada is one of the largest producers of Technetium-99m. With the use of Tc-99m in radiopharmaceuticals, the market is expected to grow at a tremendous rate in Canada. It is also combined with a variety of biologically active molecules to perform non-invasive, real-time imaging of the human body.
Furthermore, there has been increasing awareness among people in this region about nuclear medicine treatment and diagnosis, which, in turn, has increased the prescriptions by physicians. This is expected to trigger the growth of the market.
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999574
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
Nuclear medicine imaging procedures are non-invasive, with the exception of intravenous injections, and are usually painless medical tests that help physicians diagnose and evaluate medical conditions. These imaging scans use radioactive materials called radiopharmaceuticals or radiotracers. These radiopharmaceuticals are used in diagnosis and therapeutics. They are small substances that contain a radioactive substance that is used in the treatment of cancer, cardiac and neurological disorders.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999574
Detailed TOC of Nuclear Imaging Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rise in Prevalence of Cancer and Cardiac Disorders
4.2.2 Increase in Technological Advancements
4.2.3 Growth in Applications of Nuclear Medicine and Imaging
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Regulatory Issues
4.3.2 Lack of Reimbursement
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 By Equipment
5.1.2 By Radioisotope
5.1.2.1 By Diagnostic Technology
5.1.2.1.1 SPECT Radioisotopes
5.1.2.1.1.1 Technetium-99m (TC-99m)
5.1.2.1.1.2 Thallium-201 (TI-201)
5.1.2.1.1.3 GalliumÂ (Ga-67)
5.1.2.1.1.4 Iodine (I-123)
5.1.2.1.1.5 Other SPECT Radioisotopes
5.1.2.1.2 PET Radioisotopes
5.1.2.1.2.1 Fluorine-18 (F-18)
5.1.2.1.2.2 Rubidium-82 (RB-82)
5.1.2.1.2.3 Other PET Radioisotopes
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 SPECT Applications
5.2.1.1 Cardiology
5.2.1.2 Neurology
5.2.1.3 Thyroid
5.2.1.4 Other SPECT Applications
5.2.2 PET Applications
5.2.2.1 Oncology
5.2.2.2 Cardiology
5.2.2.3 Neurology
5.2.2.4 Other PET Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Bracco Imaging SpA
6.1.2 Cardinal Health Inc.
6.1.3 GE Healthcare
6.1.4 Koninklijke Philips NV
6.1.5 Siemens Healthineers
6.1.6 Curium
6.1.7 CMR NAVISCAN (GAMMA MEDICA INC.)
6.1.8 Nordion (Canada) Inc.
6.1.9 NTP Radioisotopes SOC
6.1.10 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Liquid Coffee Creamer Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 by Regional Demand Status, Future Growth Rate, Manufacturers, Trends by Market Dynamics and Development Scope till 2026
Lighting Pole Market Growth Size, Share 2020 | Industry Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Company Overview, Key Countries with Future Prospect to 2026
Transformer Accessories Market Share Forecast Analysis 2020 Industry Top Players with Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies by 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis
Heating Mantles Market Share Forecast Analysis 2020 Industry Top Players with Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies by 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis
Food Antimicrobial Coating Market Growth Rate and Business Share 2020: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Sales and Drivers Analysis Research Report to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Microcalorimeters Market Growth Rate and Business Share 2020: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Sales and Drivers Analysis Research Report to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Interactive Kiosk Market Size Analysis 2020 with Business Boosting Technologies, Forthcoming Growth Rate, Top Regions, Key Players and Investments Opportunities Forecast to 2025
Structural Health Monitoring Market Size Analysis by Latest Trends 2020 | Global Industry Growth Factors, Revenue, CAGR Status, Leading Key Players Update, Business Share by Regions Forecast to 2026
Vegetable Oil Alternatives Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026
Business Headsets Market Size 2020 | Explosive Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players with Revenue, Emerging Trends with Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co
Hydraulic Dock Lift Equipment Market Size, Share by Latest Research 2021: Impact of Covid-19, Growth by CAGR 4.33%, Business Prospects and Development Status Forecast to 2025
Freight and Logistic Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Factors Analysis by Top Regions, Competitive Landscape, Future Prospects, and Segmentation Analysis Outlook by 2025