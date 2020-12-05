Netherlands In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Technology 2021 and Application, Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

“Netherlands In-Vitro Diagnostics Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Netherlands In-Vitro Diagnostics market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio

Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthcare

Key Market Trends: The Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Segment is Expected to Experience the Highest CAGR Over the Forecast Period The point-of-care (PoC) diagnostics segment of the Netherlands in vitro diagnostics market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. There is a significant demand for PoC diagnostics that can provide accurate and directional results. These PoC tests allow healthcare providers to begin essential treatment during visits. Many nucleic acids and immunoassay-based PoC diagnostic devices are coming close to commercialization. Earlier, the lack of an efficient reimbursement system for the PoC technology led to the absence of both niche markets and entrepreneurial activities by large manufacturers. Hence, the Dutch government has now actively stimulated the primary diagnostic system by implementing new guidelines and lobbies. This triggered consolidation processes, entrepreneurial activities, the diagnostic market, and the performance of the IVD innovation system. Hence, owing to the support of the government, along with the significance of PoC, the segment is expected to experience growth faster. Market Overview:

The Netherlands in vitro diagnostics market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 5.3% over the forecast period. Major factors that are fueling this market include rapid increase in chronic diseases, increasing demand for point-of-care testing and personalized medicine, and technological advances, along with the rising geriatric population in the country.

As per a report of National Institute of Health (NIH), incidences and prevalence of chronic diseases are rapidly increasing across the world and are currently affecting more than 14 million people around the world. Furthermore, according to the World Health Organization, the prevalence rate of the overweight population in the Netherlands was 67% for men and 59% for women in 2016, and this rate is expected to increase in the coming years.