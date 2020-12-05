Netherlands In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Technology 2021 and Application, Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

“Netherlands In-Vitro Diagnostics Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Netherlands In-Vitro Diagnostics market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
The Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Segment is Expected to Experience the Highest CAGR Over the Forecast Period
The point-of-care (PoC) diagnostics segment of the Netherlands in vitro diagnostics market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
There is a significant demand for PoC diagnostics that can provide accurate and directional results. These PoC tests allow healthcare providers to begin essential treatment during visits. Many nucleic acids and immunoassay-based PoC diagnostic devices are coming close to commercialization.
Earlier, the lack of an efficient reimbursement system for the PoC technology led to the absence of both niche markets and entrepreneurial activities by large manufacturers. Hence, the Dutch government has now actively stimulated the primary diagnostic system by implementing new guidelines and lobbies. This triggered consolidation processes, entrepreneurial activities, the diagnostic market, and the performance of the IVD innovation system.
Hence, owing to the support of the government, along with the significance of PoC, the segment is expected to experience growth faster.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
IVDs are tests performed in laboratories or by consumers at homes, to diagnose, monitor, screen, and assess various diseases, conditions, or infections. IVD products are reagents, instruments, and systems that are intended for use in the diagnosis of diseases or other conditions. IVDs form an essential part of the current healthcare system. They reduce hospital stays and the need to recuperate.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Netherlands In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rapid Increase in Chronic Diseases
4.2.2 Increasing Number of Private Hospitals and Independent Testing Laboratories
4.2.3 Increasing Demand for Point-of-Care Testing and Personalized Medicine
4.2.4 Technological Advances along with Rising Geriatric Population
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Price Concern
4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Framework
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Technology
5.1.1 Clinical Chemistry
5.1.2 Immunoassays
5.1.3 Hematology
5.1.4 Coagulation and Hemostasis
5.1.5 Microbiology
5.1.6 Point-of-Care Diagnostics
5.1.7 Molecular Diagnostics
5.2 By Product
5.2.1 Instrument
5.2.2 Reagent
5.2.3 Data Management Systems and Services
5.3 By Usability
5.3.1 Disposable IVD Devices
5.3.2 Reusable IVD Devices
5.4 By End User
5.4.1 Hospitals and Clinics
5.4.2 Laboratories
5.4.3 Academics
5.4.4 Point-of-Care Testing
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories
6.1.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company
6.1.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
6.1.4 Danaher Corporation
6.1.5 Johnson & Johnson
6.1.6 Roche Diagnostics
6.1.7 Siemens Healthcare
6.1.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
