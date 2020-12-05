Ultrasound Devices Market Competition by Companies and Countries, Industry Chain Structure, Shares, Supply, Demands, Import/Export Status Forecast to 2021-2024

“Ultrasound Devices Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Ultrasound Devices market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Mindray Medical International Ltd

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Key Market Trends: 3D and 4D ultrasound imaging is the segment under technology that expected to grow fastest during the forecast period 3D and 4D ultrasound imaging take images at various angles, as compared to a single angle by 2D ultrasound. 4D ultrasound has added advantages of visualization and motion. It is widely used for abdominal applications, including the detection of abnormal fetus development, visualization of colon and rectum, detection of cancerous and benign tumours of prostate glands, and breast lesions, along with the flow of blood in various organs or a fetus. These ultrasounds are likely to experience substantial growth in the coming years, with the higher adoption of technologically advanced devices for better clinical decisions. Additionally, this segment is anticipated to gain more share and emerge as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The 3D and 4D ultrasound imaging segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.27% over the forecast period. The Doppler imaging ultrasound technique is widely adopted, due to its advancements, and is used to estimate the blood flow through blood vessels by high-frequency sound waves. Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share of the market and is expected to follow the same trend over the forecast period The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness higher growth, due to the government and private funding for R&D and an increase in the number of healthcare providers. The ultrasound devices market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to expand, due to the increase in awareness about ultrasound devices for diagnostic and therapeutic applications. Moreover, the expansion of the healthcare sector in countries, such as China, Japan, and India, offers immense potential in this region. The growing ageing population in Japan and China and technological advancements, like portability and 3D ultrasound attached to smart devices, have further fueled the growth of the market. Market Overview:

The propelling factors for the growth of the ultrasound devices market include the government and private funding for R&D in ultrasound imaging, increasing number of healthcare providers, technological advancements, and increasing incidences of chronic diseases.

The incidences and prevalence of chronic diseases are rapidly increasing all around the world. Currently, affecting more than 14 million people around the world, the prevalence of cancer is becoming a major concern for the healthcare sectors across the world. The demand for ultrasound imaging devices is expected to rise, along with the demand for the early detection of disease and minimization of the cost of treating these chronic diseases. This also increases the number of diagnostic imaging procedures. The significant contribution to medical diagnostics and the ease of use have created a huge demand, and therefore, attracted various funding bodies to invest, which is expected to increase in the coming years.