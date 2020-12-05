Ultrasound Devices Market Competition by Companies and Countries, Industry Chain Structure, Shares, Supply, Demands, Import/Export Status Forecast to 2021-2024

“Ultrasound Devices Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Ultrasound Devices market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
3D and 4D ultrasound imaging is the segment under technology that expected to grow fastest during the forecast period
3D and 4D ultrasound imaging take images at various angles, as compared to a single angle by 2D ultrasound. 4D ultrasound has added advantages of visualization and motion. It is widely used for abdominal applications, including the detection of abnormal fetus development, visualization of colon and rectum, detection of cancerous and benign tumours of prostate glands, and breast lesions, along with the flow of blood in various organs or a fetus. These ultrasounds are likely to experience substantial growth in the coming years, with the higher adoption of technologically advanced devices for better clinical decisions. Additionally, this segment is anticipated to gain more share and emerge as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The 3D and 4D ultrasound imaging segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.27% over the forecast period.
The Doppler imaging ultrasound technique is widely adopted, due to its advancements, and is used to estimate the blood flow through blood vessels by high-frequency sound waves.
Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share of the market and is expected to follow the same trend over the forecast period
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness higher growth, due to the government and private funding for R&D and an increase in the number of healthcare providers. The ultrasound devices market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to expand, due to the increase in awareness about ultrasound devices for diagnostic and therapeutic applications. Moreover, the expansion of the healthcare sector in countries, such as China, Japan, and India, offers immense potential in this region. The growing ageing population in Japan and China and technological advancements, like portability and 3D ultrasound attached to smart devices, have further fueled the growth of the market.
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
As per the , a diagnostic ultrasound, also known as sonography, is an imaging technique that uses high-frequency sound waves to produce images of the different structures inside the body. They are being utilized for the assessment of various conditions in the kidney, liver, and other abdominal conditions. They are also majorly used in chronic diseases, which include health conditions, such as heart disease, asthma, cancer, and diabetes. Therefore, these devices are being utilized as both diagnostic imaging and therapeutic modality, and have a wide range of applications in the medical field.
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
