Dental Implants Market Business Growth 2021, Top Key Players Update, Statistics, Global Trend, and Development Status Forecast to 2024

“Dental Implants Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Dental Implants market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999579
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Zirconium Implant segment is Expected to grow fastest during the Forecast Period
The titanium segment held a maximum share in 2018 as most of the implants are developed from titanium. The biocompatible nature of the titanium makes it suitable to be used for implant. These implants are made as one-piece or two-pieces, which offer better features as they can support overdentures.
The zirconium segment is forecasted to show significant growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the growing adoption of these implants, as they can be manufactured in different sizes (length and width), which enables choosing of implants as per the patient’s bone size.
North America holds the Largest Market Share of Dental Implants Market Currently and is Believed to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period
The North American dental implants market dominated the global market, and is estimated to show a similar trend during the forecast period. This growth is primarily attributed to a rise in geriatric population with oral problems. According to the United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about one-quarter of Americans, aged 65 and older, have lost their teeth. One-third have untreated tooth decay, even though poor dental health is linked to heart problems and other health concerns. The US government has also launched an affordable care plan to cover the dental services for children. Thus, an increasing number of dental problems and governmental efforts to improve the healthcare sector for the citizens are expected to augment the market for dental implants in North America.
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999579
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
As per the scope of this report, the term dental implants signifies artificial replacements for tooth roots, which can be surgically inserted in the jawbone. Dental implants have two major parts, namely, fixture and abutment, both of which are usually manufactured with zirconium and titanium.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999579
Detailed TOC of Dental Implants Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population and Incidences of Dental Diseases
4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry
4.2.3 Increasing Application of CAD/CAM Technologies
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Reimbursement Issues and High Cost of Dental Implants
4.3.2 Lack of Awareness in Developing Markets
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Part
5.1.1 Fixture
5.1.1.1 Endosteal Implant
5.1.1.2 Subperiosteal Implant
5.1.1.3 Transosteal Implant
5.1.1.4 Intramucosal Implant
5.1.2 Abutment
5.2 By Material
5.2.1 Titanium Implant
5.2.2 Zirconium Implant
5.3 By Procedure
5.3.1 Single Stage
5.3.2 Two Stage
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Straumann AG
6.1.2 Dentsply Sirona
6.1.3 Zimmer Biomet
6.1.4 Osstem Implant Co. Ltd
6.1.5 Henry Schein Inc.
6.1.6 Danaher Corporation
6.1.7 Thommen Medical AG
6.1.8 Shofu Dental Corporation
6.1.9 Ivoclar Vivadent, Inc.
6.1.10 Young Innovations, Inc.
6.1.11 3M
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Fabric Travel Bag Market Size by Top Key Players 2020 Global Growth Rate by Share, Industry Segment, Future Prospect, Key Finding and Market Dynamics Forecast to 2026
Railway Fastener Market Growth Size, Share 2020 | Industry Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Company Overview, Key Countries with Future Prospect to 2026
LED Backlight Source Market Share Forecast Analysis 2020 Industry Top Players with Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies by 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis
Power Conditioner Market Size with Growth Technologies 2020 Share, Segment by Company Profiles, Future Scope with Regions, Trends Insights, Global Industry Forecast till 2026
Vacuum Insulation Panels Market Size and Share Analysis 2020: with Covid-19 Impact on Global Business Growth, Forthcoming Developments Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Railway Relays Market Size and Share Analysis 2020: with Covid-19 Impact on Global Business Growth, Forthcoming Developments Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Door Closer Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share, Business Challenges, Future Growth and Revenue Expectations Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co
Dental Compressors Market Size Analysis by Latest Trends 2020 | Global Industry Growth Factors, Revenue, CAGR Status, Leading Key Players Update, Business Share by Regions Forecast to 2026
Fire Suppression Products Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026
Additive Manufacturing & Material Market Size 2020 | Explosive Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players with Revenue, Emerging Trends with Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co
Magnetic Coupled Mixers Market Size: Future Trends with CAGR Value 4.46%, Current Market Scenario with Covid-19 Impact, Leading Manufacturers Forecast till 2021 to 2025
Furniture Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Share Analysis 2020 – Global Analysis by Key Players, Growth Overview, Type and Applications by Regions Forecast to 2025 | Industry Research.co