Dental Implants Market Business Growth 2021, Top Key Players Update, Statistics, Global Trend, and Development Status Forecast to 2024

Top Players Are:

Straumann AG

Dentsply Sirona

Zimmer Biomet

Osstem Implant Co. Ltd

Henry Schein Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Thommen Medical AG

Shofu Dental Corporation

Ivoclar Vivadent, Inc.

Young Innovations, Inc.

Zirconium Implant segment is Expected to grow fastest during the Forecast Period The titanium segment held a maximum share in 2018 as most of the implants are developed from titanium. The biocompatible nature of the titanium makes it suitable to be used for implant. These implants are made as one-piece or two-pieces, which offer better features as they can support overdentures. The zirconium segment is forecasted to show significant growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the growing adoption of these implants, as they can be manufactured in different sizes (length and width), which enables choosing of implants as per the patient's bone size. North America holds the Largest Market Share of Dental Implants Market Currently and is Believed to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period The North American dental implants market dominated the global market, and is estimated to show a similar trend during the forecast period. This growth is primarily attributed to a rise in geriatric population with oral problems. According to the United States' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about one-quarter of Americans, aged 65 and older, have lost their teeth. One-third have untreated tooth decay, even though poor dental health is linked to heart problems and other health concerns. The US government has also launched an affordable care plan to cover the dental services for children. Thus, an increasing number of dental problems and governmental efforts to improve the healthcare sector for the citizens are expected to augment the market for dental implants in North America.

The dental implants market is majorly driven by a rising geriatric population, incidences of dental diseases, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and increasing application of CAD/CAM technologies.