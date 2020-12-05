Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market Analysis 2021, Drivers and Restraints, Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

“Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Tuberculosis Diagnostics market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BioMerieux SA

Cepheid

F. Hoffmann

La Roche AG

Hain Lifescience GmbH

Hologic Corporation

Qiagen

AdvaCare Pharma

Key Market Trends: Nucleic Acid Testing is expected to hold its Highest Market Share among the Diagnostic Tests In the application type segmentation of the tuberculosis diagnostics market nucleic acid testing is believed to have the largest market size, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs) that have been used as diagnostic tools for tuberculosis (TB) in the United States since many years, and which still continue to be used. There are substantial advancements in the diagnosis of TB. Moreover, hese tests have been commercially available in the United States for over two decades that offer better accuracy than other microscopy tests, and even provide greater speed than culture-based tests. The smear laboratory test is also highly specific in areas with a very high prevalence of tuberculosis. Further, the increasing prevalence rate of TB and advancements in culture-based tests are also expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the Largest Regional Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market and is expected to be the Same in the Forecast Period Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit profitable growth over the forecast period due to its high burden as well the rapid proliferation of this disease. The increasing prevalence of TB in Japan helps in the growth of the TB diagnostics market, as the high prevalence of TB creates an urgent demand for effective and quick diagnosis of the disease. In addition, according to the recent budget announcement, Government of India aims to eliminate tuberculosis (TB) by 2025, which is expected to act as a major factor for the growth of the Asia-Pacific market during the forecast period. Market Overview:

The tuberculosis diagnostics market has witnessed a CAGR of 4.56%. Factors propelling the growth of the market include the increasing burden of tuberculosis and multidrug-resistant tuberculosis, increasing R&D investments, intensive product pipelines, and increasing government initiatives in the emerging markets.

The landscape of TB diagnostics has changed dramatically during the past ten years. Moreover, in response to WHO’s Global TB Programme, it has implemented a systematic and dynamic process, that is used to evaluate technologies and develop policies, which has, thus, enhanced the growth of the market.

The prevalence rate of tuberculosis is also increasing every year, along with the number of government awareness programs that are influencing people to opt for diagnostic tests (like radiographic tests), which are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.