Spectacle Lens Market Technology 2021 and Application, Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

Top Players Are:

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Essilor International SA

Hoya Vision Care Company

Vision Ease

Seiko Optical Products Co. Ltd

Rodenstock GmbH

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Key Market Trends: Prescription Glass Segment is Expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate over the Forecast Period Prescription glasses refer to spectacles whose lenses have been made specifically to match the wearer’s defects of vision. According to a report published by the Vision Council of America, in 2015, 76.2% of American adults used vision correction. The report also states that 159.2 million people in the United States used prescription eyeglasses as a means of vision correction. In addition, on the basis of gender, 61.2% men in the United States used eyeglasses whereas 67.3% of women used prescription glasses (2015). The price of prescription glasses generally ranges between USD 5-USD 30. It depends upon various factors, such as frame type, frame size, gender, material, weight, and prescription-type (single vision, bifocal, etc.). Some of the brands for prescription glasses include Vincent Chase, John Jacobs, Ray-Ban, Tom Ford, Persol, Calvin Klein, etc., which hold a major share of the prescription glass market. North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance North America dominated the overall spectacle lens market, owing to the speedy adoption of spectacles for vision care in the region, growing geriatric population, and increasing awareness. The United States accounted to be the major contributor to the North American spectacle lens market. The Vision Council of America reported that there were 188.7 million Americans wearing some form of vision correction in the country, which was just over 3 out of every 4 adults (as in 2015). Moreover, according to the Vision Council of America, the usage increased the most for OTC readers (from 29.8 million in 2014 to 30.9 million in 2015) and Rx sunglasses (from 27.4 million in 2014, to 29.1 million in 2015). In addition, the usage of prescription glasses increased from 156.5 million in 2014 to 159.2 million in 2015 in the country. Thus, all the aforementioned factors are expected to propel the growth of the US spectacle lens market. For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999581 Market Overview:

The growth of the global spectacle lens market is due to the increasing geriatric population and rising prevalence of optical disorders. Globally, the percentathe ge of elderly population increased from 5.6% to 8.6% between 1961 and 2011. According to the US Census Bureau’s Statistics, among 7.3 billion people in the world, in 2015 an estimated 8.5 %, or 617.1 million, were aged 65 years and older.