Spectacle Lens Market Technology 2021 and Application, Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

"Spectacle Lens Market" report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter's Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry.
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Prescription Glass Segment is Expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate over the Forecast Period
Prescription glasses refer to spectacles whose lenses have been made specifically to match the wearer’s defects of vision. According to a report published by the Vision Council of America, in 2015, 76.2% of American adults used vision correction. The report also states that 159.2 million people in the United States used prescription eyeglasses as a means of vision correction. In addition, on the basis of gender, 61.2% men in the United States used eyeglasses whereas 67.3% of women used prescription glasses (2015).
The price of prescription glasses generally ranges between USD 5-USD 30. It depends upon various factors, such as frame type, frame size, gender, material, weight, and prescription-type (single vision, bifocal, etc.). Some of the brands for prescription glasses include Vincent Chase, John Jacobs, Ray-Ban, Tom Ford, Persol, Calvin Klein, etc., which hold a major share of the prescription glass market.
North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance
North America dominated the overall spectacle lens market, owing to the speedy adoption of spectacles for vision care in the region, growing geriatric population, and increasing awareness. The United States accounted to be the major contributor to the North American spectacle lens market. The Vision Council of America reported that there were 188.7 million Americans wearing some form of vision correction in the country, which was just over 3 out of every 4 adults (as in 2015). Moreover, according to the Vision Council of America, the usage increased the most for OTC readers (from 29.8 million in 2014 to 30.9 million in 2015) and Rx sunglasses (from 27.4 million in 2014, to 29.1 million in 2015). In addition, the usage of prescription glasses increased from 156.5 million in 2014 to 159.2 million in 2015 in the country. Thus, all the aforementioned factors are expected to propel the growth of the US spectacle lens market.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
This report includes an in-depth study of the global spectacle lens market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied’). As per the , the spectacle lens is the corrective lens, which is used to correct eye problems and improve vision. Common indications of the use of spectacle lens include myopia, astigmatism, presbyopia, and hypermetropia.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Spectacle Lens Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Aging Population
4.2.2 Increasing Prevalence of Optical Disorders
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Poor Quality of Lens
4.4 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Single Vision
5.1.2 Bifocal
5.1.3 Trifocal
5.1.4 Progressive
5.2 By Coating Type
5.2.1 Anti-reflective Coating
5.2.2 Scratch-resistant Coating
5.2.3 Anti-fog Coating
5.2.4 UV Protection
5.2.5 Other Coatings
5.3 By Usage
5.3.1 Prescription Glass
5.3.2 OTC Reading Glass
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 United Kingdom
5.4.2.2 Germany
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
6.1.2 Essilor International SA
6.1.3 Hoya Vision Care Company
6.1.4 Vision Ease
6.1.5 Seiko Optical Products Co. Ltd
6.1.6 Rodenstock GmbH
6.1.7 GKB Ophthalmics Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
