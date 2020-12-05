Rapid Diagnostic Kits Market Competition by Companies and Countries, Industry Chain Structure, Shares, Supply, Demands, Import/Export Status Forecast to 2021-2024

“Rapid Diagnostic Kits Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Rapid Diagnostic Kits market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Veterinary testing is the segment under application that is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period
There are several rapid diagnostic kits available in the market for veterinary testing. The range of different innovative technologies is available for real-time or rapid diagnosis of livestock diseases. The major advantage of rapid diagnostic kits is the cost, as costs less to test pets and other veterinary animals. All these benefits of rapid diagnostics kits are driving the veterinary segment of the market studied, which is expected to grow further during the forecast period.
The use of kits in home healthcare testing is also increasing every day, and no special skill is required to use the kits so patients can perform rapid diagnostic tests at home with the help of these kits, which are readily available in the market. Such benefits of the kits and the increasing adoption of the same by people are expected to help the market studied grow during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific registered the fastest growth and is expected to follow the same trend over the forecast period
The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to witness high growth, due to the presence of a large base of patients with unmet medical needs in emerging economies, such as India and China. This is expected to help the Asia-Pacific rapid medical diagnostic kits market grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The increasing number of local manufacturers of RDT kits and the rising disease prevalence are propelling the need for rapid diagnostics, in turn, boosting the market growth over the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
As per the , rapid medical diagnostic kits are used for detecting or diagnosing a wide range of infections, conditions, and diseases that the person might be suffering from. Moreover, these kits offer an accurate diagnosis for diseases, such as malaria, and conditions, such as diabetes and pregnancy. The rapidly growing medical diagnostics industry and high demand for the preventive management of infectious diseases caused by viruses and bacteria, worldwide, are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the rapid diagnostic kits market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Rapid Diagnostic Kits Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Government Initiatives for the Diagnosis of infectious Diseases
4.2.2 Rising Awareness Regarding Early Diagnosis among People
4.2.3 Shift in Technological and Commercial Environment
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Lack of Awareness Regarding Newer Rapid Diagnostic Tests
4.3.2 Failure to Eliminate the Need for Microscopy Diagnosis
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Technology
5.1.1 Flow Through
5.1.2 Solid Phase
5.1.3 Lateral Flow
5.1.4 Agglutination Assays
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Hospitals and Clinical Testing
5.2.2 Home Testing
5.2.3 Veterinary Testing
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 ACON Laboratories Inc.
6.1.2 Abbott Laboratories
6.1.3 Alfa Scientific Designs Inc.
6.1.4 Artron Laboratories Inc.
6.1.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company
6.1.6 BTNX Inc.
6.1.7 Meridian Bioscience Inc.
6.1.8 Creative Diagnostics
6.1.9 McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.
6.1.10 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
6.1.11 Zoetis Inc.
6.1.12 BioMerieux
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
