Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices Market Business Growth 2021, Top Key Players Update, Statistics, Global Trend, and Development Status Forecast to 2024

“Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Monoplace HBOT is the Segment Under Application that is Expected to Grow Fastest During the Forecast Period
The monoplace HBOT segment held a maximum share in 2018, due to factors, like commercial availability of monoplace systems and high adoption of such devices, due to ease of handling and less requirement of hospital gas supply. The market is majorly dominated by few products, such as BARA-MEDXD, BARA-MED, BARA-MED Select by ETC Hyperbaric Chambers (Environmental Tectonics Corporation); PAH-S1 Hyperbaric Chamber & PAH-S1-3800 Hyperbaric Chamber by Pan-America Hyperbarics Inc.
The monoplace HBOT devices segment is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for monoplace systems in hospitals and clinics, due to their higher availability in the market, along with ease in installation.
North American Region Holds the Largest Share of the Market Currently and is Believed to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period
The North American region is expected to dominate the market, owing to factors, such as rising disposable income, increasing population, and the rising need for wound healing treatment, which have impelled the demand for HBOT in the region. According to the National Institutes of Health, human skin wound is a significant indirect threat to the economy, as the government takes responsibility for the treatment of the public. This has led the government to invest huge amounts of money toward developing effective treatment methods. Research in the United States has revealed that the incidence of non-healing cutaneous wounds is about 5 to 7 million per year, in the country. The relative spending for these wounds is about USD 25 billion. The cost burden to the US healthcare system has been so severe that the medical services and centers for medical care have made amendments to the reimbursement policy for wound care, providing economic incentives for hospitals, in order to improve and reduce costs. All of the aforementioned factors are expected to propel the growth of the hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) devices market.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
As per the scope of this report, the term hyperbaric oxygen therapy implicates breathing oxygen in pressurized chambers, where the atmospheric pressure is thrice higher than normal, thus, allowing the lungs to absorb three times more oxygen than in normal air pressure. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy augments the quantity of oxygen, which may improve vital tissue function in recovery from injuries and fight infection.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Acute and Chronic Wounds
4.2.2 Widening Application of HBOT Devices in Cosmetic Procedures and Wound Healing
4.2.3 Technological Advancements
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy
4.3.2 Widening Gap Between Off-label Uses and FDA-approved Uses
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Decompression Sickness
5.1.2 Diabetic Foot Ulcers
5.1.3 Gas Embolism
5.1.4 Infection Treatment
5.1.5 Wound Healing
5.1.6 Other Applications
5.2 Product Type
5.2.1 Monoplace HBOT Devices
5.2.2 Multiplace HBOT Devices
5.2.3 Topical HBOT Devices
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Environmental Tectonics Corporation
6.1.2 Fink Engineering
6.1.3 Gulf Coast Hyperbarics Inc.
6.1.4 HAUX-LIFE-SUPPORT GmbH
6.1.5 Hearmec Co. Ltd
6.1.6 Hyperbaric SAC
6.1.7 IHC Hytech BV
6.1.8 HYPERBARIC MODULAR SYSTEMS INC. (HMS)
6.1.9 Sechrist Industries Inc.
6.1.10 SOS Medical Group Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
