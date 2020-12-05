Pharmacogenomics Market Technology 2021 and Application, Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

“Pharmacogenomics Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Pharmacogenomics market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Drug Discovery is the Segment under Application that is Expected to Grow the Fastest during the Forecast Period Pharmacogenomics is one of the major emerging trends in the field of medical science, which greatly influences the drug development process. With the use of pharmacogenomics, target identification by drugs has become relatively easy, which ensures much higher chances of success for the approval of drugs. In addition, out of 500 genes, only 50 disease genes have drug availability in the market today. This emphasizes the market opportunity in the future for different manufacturers to concentrate on drug discovery using pharmacogenomics. Pharmacogenomics has also found applications in the treatment of cancer patients, by anticipating the possible differences in drug response, resistance, efficacy, and toxicity of the chemotherapeutic and targeted immune biologic agents. Therefore, pharmacogenomics for cancer therapy has led to a number of important discoveries in the current cancer treatment, which has helped in the growth of the oncology segment of the market studied. North America holds the Largest Share of the Market and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period North America is expected to dominate the overall market, throughout the forecast period, due to the presence of high per capita healthcare expenditure, coupled with high patient awareness levels, and the high prevalence of target diseases. Moreover, the increasing preference for personalized treatment, along with its high adoption rate, is further contributing to the growth of the market. Market Overview:

The propelling factors for the growth of the pharmacogenomics market include the increased expenditure in R&D and an increase in the rate of adverse reactions, which has led to the higher adoption of pharmacogenomics in the global market. The increasing focus on precision medicine, along with the need to enhance drug safety and efficacy, is also further fuelling the growth of this market.

The increasing focus on precision medicine is expected to augment the pharmacogenomics market, as the goal of the precision medicine approach is to integrate genetic and environmental information of particular diseases and/or their responses to particular treatments. This is done to determine or assist in targeted drug therapies, as well as in treatment procedures to be adopted to minimize the side effects and improve results, which will require pharmacogenomics extensively. For instance, in the United States, in 2015, the government announced a new precision medicine initiative to accelerate progress toward individualized care that takes genetic variability into account for various chronic disorders.

Pharmacogenomics is also helpful in cancer treatment and has proved to improve the survival of patients, and at the same time, has found to reduce the unnecessary cost due to unresponsive treatment by patients. Hence, pharmacogenomics for cancer therapy has led to a number of important discoveries in the current cancer treatment, hence, driving the market growth during the forecast period.