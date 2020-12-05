Medical Marijuana Market Technology 2021 and Application, Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

“Medical Marijuana Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Medical Marijuana market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

Canopy Growth

Lexaria Corp.

United Cannabis Corporation

Aurora Cannabis

Cannabis Sativa Inc.

Cara Therapeutics Inc.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC

LivWell Enlightened Health LLC

Aphria Inc

Medical Marijuana Inc.

The major factors for the growth of the medical marijuana market include the increasing number of countries legalizing the use of medical marijuana, trend of producing edible products with cannabis, and favorable reimbursement environment and government support in selected countries, which are expected to experience a boost over the forecast period.

Each year, the legal use of cannabis for medical and recreational purposes is steadily growing, but it varies across countries, based on the possession, distribution, cultivation, and medical indications for its consumption. Therefore, over the forecast period, the change is expected to be slow, but more legal consumption of cannabis is expected in the developed market, which is expected to largely drive the market studied.

Currently, there is also an increasing use of marijuana as a functional food, with purported health benefits far outnumbering what consumers can get from kale, turmeric, or kombucha. With the new generation growing up in the United States, where cannabis is legal, new products are found rapidly entering the market, which is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. The growth of the market is also attributed to factors, like the trends of producing edible products with cannabis in selected countries. Therefore marijuana is expected to be included in the 2018 food trends, as the drug and its ingredients have been gradually making their way into the public market.