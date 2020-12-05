Advanced Drug Delivery Systems Market Competition by Companies and Countries, Industry Chain Structure, Shares, Supply, Demands, Import/Export Status Forecast to 2021-2024

Advanced Drug Delivery Systems

Advanced Drug Delivery Systems Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Advanced Drug Delivery Systems market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

  • 3M
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Amgen Inc.
  • Astrazeneca
  • Baxter International
  • Bayer Healthcare
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Glaxosmithkline PLC
  • Merck & Co.
  • Novartis AG

    Key Market Trends:

    Oral Drug Delivery System Segment by Type to Hold the Highest CAGR

    The oral drug delivery system segment of the global advanced drug delivery systems market is expected to record the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

    Over the past decade, the oral controlled-release drug delivery system has received extensive attention, due to its flexibility, reduced dosing frequency, and better patient compliance. The aforementioned factor, in combination with a reasonable cost of oral controlled-release drug delivery system, has led to the ease of market penetration.

    North America Dominates the Market and is Believed to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period

    North America currently dominates the advanced drug delivery systems market and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The United States holds the largest share of this market in the North America region. Advancements in pharmacology and the increasing adoption of a novel drug delivery system are expected to drive the US drug delivery systems market during the forecast period.

    Market Overview:

  • The global advanced drug delivery systems market is expected to register a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2024. The factors that are driving this market include the development of new drugs and biologics, advancements in understanding human biology and diseases, and increased R&D spending.
  • The advanced drug delivery systems are more focused on the maintenance of bioavailability of drug as per patient requirement, as well as the rate of drug delivery. Genetic engineering led to the development of new strategies to deliver biotechnologically-derived protein, peptide drugs, and chemoimmunoconjugates. The advanced drugs and biologics have higher efficiency with a smaller dosage of the drug, and hence they have to be supported with advanced drug delivery systems to gain maximum efficacy from the drug. In addition to the drugs and biologics, the drug-eluting implants have the potential to provide uninterrupted treatment and reduction in drug dosage (hence lesser need for frequent dosing). The advanced sustained release systems help target intestinal infections and others.
  • The increasing disease burden across the world, the proven efficacy of controlled-release drug delivery systems in addressing a wide range of diseases, and the growing R&D trends by both the innovators and the generic players for advanced drug delivery systems, are propelling the growth of the market.

    Report Highlights:

    • Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
    • Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
    • Market Trends
    • Competitive Landscape
    • SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    Scope of the Report:

    The concept of advanced drug delivery system is to increase the efficacy of drugs. Advanced drug delivery systems are adopted to increase the bioavailability of the drug, reduce adverse effects and side effects, and increase drug stability.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Detailed TOC of Advanced Drug Delivery Systems Market Report 2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Development of New Drugs and Biologics
    4.2.2 Advancements in Understanding Human Biology and Diseases
    4.2.3 Increased R&D Spending
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Product Recalls of Advanced Drug Delivery Products
    4.3.2 Challenges in Nanomedicine-based Drug Delivery
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Type
    5.1.1 Oral Drug Delivery System
    5.1.2 Injection-based Drug Delivery System
    5.1.3 Inhalation/Pulmonary Drug Delivery System
    5.1.4 Transdermal Drug Delivery System
    5.1.5 Trans mucosal Drug Delivery System
    5.1.6 Carrier-based Drug Delivery System
    5.1.7 Other Types
    5.2 By Application
    5.2.1 Cardiovascular Diseases
    5.2.2 Oncology
    5.2.3 Urology
    5.2.4 Diabetes
    5.2.5 CNS
    5.2.6 Ophthalmology
    5.2.7 Inflammatory Diseases
    5.2.8 Infections
    5.2.9 Other Applications
    5.3 By Technology
    5.3.1 Prodrug
    5.3.2 Implants And Intrauterine Devices
    5.3.3 Targeted Drug Delivery
    5.3.4 Polymeric Drug Delivery
    5.3.5 Other Technologies
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 North America
    5.4.1.1 United States
    5.4.1.2 Canada
    5.4.1.3 Mexico
    5.4.2 Europe
    5.4.2.1 Germany
    5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.4.2.3 France
    5.4.2.4 Italy
    5.4.2.5 Spain
    5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.4.3.1 China
    5.4.3.2 Japan
    5.4.3.3 India
    5.4.3.4 Australia
    5.4.3.5 South Korea
    5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.4.4.1 GCC
    5.4.4.2 South Africa
    5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.4.5 South America
    5.4.5.1 Brazil
    5.4.5.2 Argentina
    5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 3M
    6.1.2 Abbott Laboratories
    6.1.3 Amgen Inc.
    6.1.4 Astrazeneca
    6.1.5 Baxter International
    6.1.6 Bayer Healthcare
    6.1.7 Boston Scientific Corporation
    6.1.8 Glaxosmithkline PLC
    6.1.9 Merck & Co.
    6.1.10 Novartis AG

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

