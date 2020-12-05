Infant Nutrition Market Business Growth 2021, Top Key Players Update, Statistics, Global Trend, and Development Status Forecast to 2024

“Infant Nutrition Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Infant Nutrition market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Prepared Food is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Baby Food Segment

In the product type segmentation of the infant nutrition market, the prepared food sub-segment under the baby food segment is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast period.

The market size of the baby food segment can be attributed to the current busy lifestyle of people and the emergence of a variety of organic and healthy food for infants. The extensive sale of prepared food is mainly attributed to its ease of access. As the manufacturers of prepared food, most companies are now coming up with more organic food products, which is free from preservatives and residues of fertilizers and pesticides. However, there are also some parents who prefer to prepare the baby’s food by themselves, so as to be assured of hygiene and nutrition.

Therefore there is also a demand for the dried food that is on a rise, majorly due to the increasing trust of parents upon the quality of food, which is provided by the companies and increasing improvisation that is continuously being done in the food products by the manufacturers. There are other baby foods segment of the market majorly inclusive of the juices and products that are rich in omega-3 DHA and arachidonic acid (ARA), along with other nutritional products.

North America is expected to witness the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period

The presence of high per capita healthcare expenditure, coupled with high awareness levels and rising disposable income, is contributing to the growth of the market in the region. The average age at which American women are giving birth has been rising as young women are increasingly prioritizing their careers over family planning. Hence, a rise in parental concerns, with respect to baby’s health and nutrition, is driving the growth of the North American regional market. There are also consumers, especially in the developed countries, who are willing to pay for premium amounts for such products, owing to the general perception of these products being more healthy and safe as compared to conventional products.

