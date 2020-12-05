Influenza Diagnostics Market Analysis 2021, Drivers and Restraints, Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

“Influenza Diagnostics Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Influenza Diagnostics market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Test (RIDT) is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Test Type Segment
In the test type segment of the influenza diagnostics market, among all traditional diagnostic tests, the rapid influenza diagnostic test (RIDT) is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.87% during the forecast period.
Rapid influenza diagnostic tests (RIDTs) are immunoassays, which help to identify the presence of influenza A and B viral nucleoprotein antigens in respiratory specimens and qualitatively provide the results. It can diagnose patients, who are present with influenza-like illness, mainly if it is performed within the first four days of the onset of symptoms.
The rising popularity of RIDT is due to the benefits of faster result and simple usage. Some of the RIDTs are also approved for office/bedside use as well. The RIDT segment is also expected to witness rapid growth, as a result of their common usage in point-of-care settings.
However, one of the major drawback associated with RIDT is that it gives false negative results, due to its low to moderate sensitivities (50-70%). Healthcare policymakers began to recognize the impact of its low sensitivity in 2009, when the novel H1N1 influenza epidemic occurred.
North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period
North America currently dominates the market for influenza diagnostics and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years.
As per data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), RIDTs are commonly available across the region. The reason behind the wide availability of the test is the reduced time span needed to generate results. RIDT can yield results in 15 minutes. With increasing influenza-associated hospitalization and pediatric deaths and the interest of government organizations to better manage the disease, the North American influenza diagnostics market is expected to grow in the future.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
Influenza, also known as flu, is a highly contagious infectious disease caused by a virus. This is an infection of the respiratory passages, which causes fever and severe aches. The influenza diagnostic market includes the tests that are conducted for the diagnosis of influenza cases. As per the scope of this report, only the test kits and reagents that are being used for the diagnosis of influenza have been taken into account for the calculation of the total market size.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Influenza Diagnostics Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Influenza and Related Chronic Diseases
4.2.2 Growth in Research Funding for Influenza Diagnostics
4.2.3 Rising Demand for Early Diagnosis and Control of Influenza
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Product Safety and High Cost of Development
4.3.2 Stringent Government Regulations
4.3.3 Variability in Sensitivity and Specificity among Influenza Diagnostic Tests
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Test Type
5.1.1 Traditional Diagnostic Test
5.1.1.1 Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Test (RIDT)
5.1.1.2 Viral Culture
5.1.1.3 Direct Fluorescent Antibody (DFA) Test
5.1.1.4 Serological Assay
5.1.2 Molecular Diagnostic Assay
5.1.2.1 RT-PCR
5.1.2.2 Nucleic Acid Sequence-based Amplification (NASBA) Test
5.1.2.3 Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification-based Assay (LAMP)
5.1.2.4 Simple Amplification-based Assay (SAMBA)
5.1.2.5 Other Molecular Diagnostic Assays
5.2 End User
5.2.1 Hospital
5.2.2 Research Laboratory
5.2.3 Other End Users
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott
6.1.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company
6.1.3 Coris BioConcept
6.1.4 DiaSorin SpA
6.1.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
6.1.6 Luminex Corporation
6.1.7 Meridian Bioscience Inc.
6.1.8 Quidel Corporation
6.1.9 Sekisui Diagnostics
6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
