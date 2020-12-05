Influenza Diagnostics Market Analysis 2021, Drivers and Restraints, Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

“Influenza Diagnostics Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Influenza Diagnostics market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999593

Top Players Are:

Abbott

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Coris BioConcept

DiaSorin SpA

F. Hoffmann

La Roche Ltd

Luminex Corporation

Meridian Bioscience Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Sekisui Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Key Market Trends: Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Test (RIDT) is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Test Type Segment In the test type segment of the influenza diagnostics market, among all traditional diagnostic tests, the rapid influenza diagnostic test (RIDT) is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.87% during the forecast period. Rapid influenza diagnostic tests (RIDTs) are immunoassays, which help to identify the presence of influenza A and B viral nucleoprotein antigens in respiratory specimens and qualitatively provide the results. It can diagnose patients, who are present with influenza-like illness, mainly if it is performed within the first four days of the onset of symptoms. The rising popularity of RIDT is due to the benefits of faster result and simple usage. Some of the RIDTs are also approved for office/bedside use as well. The RIDT segment is also expected to witness rapid growth, as a result of their common usage in point-of-care settings. However, one of the major drawback associated with RIDT is that it gives false negative results, due to its low to moderate sensitivities (50-70%). Healthcare policymakers began to recognize the impact of its low sensitivity in 2009, when the novel H1N1 influenza epidemic occurred. North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period North America currently dominates the market for influenza diagnostics and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. As per data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), RIDTs are commonly available across the region. The reason behind the wide availability of the test is the reduced time span needed to generate results. RIDT can yield results in 15 minutes. With increasing influenza-associated hospitalization and pediatric deaths and the interest of government organizations to better manage the disease, the North American influenza diagnostics market is expected to grow in the future. For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999593 Market Overview:

The global influenza diagnostics market was valued at USD 492.42 million in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 731.97 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 6.83%. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include increasing prevalence of influenza and related chronic diseases, growth in research funding for influenza diagnostics, and rising demand for early diagnosis and control of influenza.

Influenza is recognized as a crucial cause of morbidity and mortality in the human population, which is leading to the development and use of diagnostics that are intended for reducing consequent health and economic impacts. According to WHO, in 2018, influenza caused severe sickness or death mainly in patients at a high risk and illness range from mild to severe and even death. Also, this annual increase is projected to result in about 3-5 million cases of severe illness, and about 290,000-650,000 deaths, globally.

Various initiatives and research funding are bolstering the growth of the market. For instance, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) has supported a broad portfolio of the influenza research, which includes studies that are informing the development of vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics against seasonal and pandemic influenza. Similarly, in 2018, a non-profit association between academic, government, and industry medical researchers, called Human Vaccine Project, launched the Universal Influenza Vaccine Initiative. Thus, growth in research funding by the government and companies for influenza diagnostics is driving the market.