Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market Technology 2021 and Application, Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

  • BioMarin
  • Bristol
  • Myers Squibb Company
  • Fibrogen Inc.
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • Nobelpharma Co. Ltd
  • NS Pharma Inc.
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • PTC Therapeutics
  • Santhera Pharmaceuticals
  • Sarepta Therapeutics

    Key Market Trends:

    Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Segment is Expected to Grow Fastest During the Forecast Period

    Corticosteroids are the only known pharmacological treatment for DMD and help to suppress muscle inflammation. This treatment is being limited by its inadequate therapeutic efficacy, and considerable side effects, and hence, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) can be used to reduce the inflammation of muscles. The nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are expected to witness a CAGR of 49.2% over the forecast period.

    However, other therapies and treatments include stem cell therapy, repurposing drugs, anti-fibrotics, myostatin inhibition, gene editing (CRISPR/Cas9), etc. Currently, prednisone/prednisolone and deflazacort have been used for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which is expected to drive the growth of the market, over the forecast period.

    North American Region holds the Largest Market Share of the Market Currently and is Believed to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period

    North America dominates the global Duchenne muscular dystrophy market, due to new product innovations, high healthcare expenditure, and government awareness programs. The United States has dominated the regional market and is projected to maintain its lead, owing to the rising disease incidence and anticipated launch of promising pipeline candidates. In addition, the market is expected to grow with the increasing clinical trials around the world, especially in the United States and Europe.

    Market Overview:

  • The propelling factors for the growth of the Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) treatment market include the rising disease burden of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, increasing investments in biopharmaceutical R&D to release novel disease therapies, and increasing awareness campaigns for DMD.
  • Currently, there is an increase in the number of clinical trials for testing the future treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The only accepted pharmacological therapy for the treatment of DMD is corticosteroid-based anti-inflammatory treatment.
  • The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular and neurovascular diseases, and arthritis, and increasing healthcare insurance coverage are the major factors likely to accelerate the growth of the market. The pharmaceutical drug discovery and development have also grown rapidly in the past few years. As there have been great breakthroughs in technology in the last few years that may facilitate research processes and as the explosion of science in understanding the causes of diseases has made target selection more rational than ever, almost all major companies are now concentrating on R&D, which is likely to have a major impact on the market in the coming years.
  • Furthermore, with increasing awareness among people and with the government’s urgency for the treatment of the disease, there is a big opportunity for the companies to conduct their trails and for new drugs launches, due to which, the market is expected to grow in the coming years.

    Report Highlights:

    • Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
    • Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
    • Market Trends
    • Competitive Landscape
    • SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    Scope of the Report:

    As per the , Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness. It is a rare muscle disease, which majorly affects males. There are novel drugs and therapies, disease-modifying, and mutation-specific therapies that are some of the emerging major breakthroughs in the DMD treatment market.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Detailed TOC of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market Report 2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Rising Disease Burden of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)
    4.2.2 Increasing Investments in Biopharmaceutical R&D to Release Novel Disease Therapies
    4.2.3 Increasing Awareness Campaigns for DMD
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Lack of Standardization to Measure Clinical Efficacy Across All Stages of DMD
    4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Framework with High Product Cost Burden
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Therapeutic Approach and Treatment Type
    5.1.1 Molecular-based Therapies
    5.1.1.1 Mutation Suppression
    5.1.1.2 Exon Skipping
    5.1.2 Steroid Therapy
    5.1.2.1 Corticosteroids
    5.1.3 Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)
    5.1.4 Other Therapeutic Approaches and Treatment Types
    5.2 By End User
    5.2.1 Hospitals/Clinics
    5.2.2 Ambulatory Centers
    5.2.3 Other End Users
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.1.1 United States
    5.3.1.2 Canada
    5.3.1.3 Mexico
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.2.1 Germany
    5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.3.2.3 France
    5.3.2.4 Italy
    5.3.2.5 Spain
    5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.3.1 China
    5.3.3.2 Japan
    5.3.3.3 India
    5.3.3.4 Australia
    5.3.3.5 South Korea
    5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.3.4.1 GCC
    5.3.4.2 South Africa
    5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.3.5 South America
    5.3.5.1 Brazil
    5.3.5.2 Argentina
    5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 BioMarin
    6.1.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
    6.1.3 Fibrogen Inc.
    6.1.4 Eli Lilly and Company
    6.1.5 Nobelpharma Co. Ltd
    6.1.6 NS Pharma Inc.
    6.1.7 Pfizer Inc.
    6.1.8 PTC Therapeutics
    6.1.9 Santhera Pharmaceuticals
    6.1.10 Sarepta Therapeutics

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

