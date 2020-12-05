Drug Discovery Market Competition by Companies and Countries, Industry Chain Structure, Shares, Supply, Demands, Import/Export Status Forecast to 2021-2024

“Drug Discovery Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Drug Discovery market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Merck & Co. Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann

La Roche Ltd

Bayer AG

Abbott

AstraZeneca PLC

Shimadzu Corp. Key Market Trends: Biologics Drug is the Segment that is Expected to Grow Fastest under Drug Type A biologic drug is a product that is produced from living organisms or contains components of living organisms. Biologic drugs include a wide variety of products derived from human, animal, or microorganisms. Biologic drugs are used for the treatment of numerous diseases and conditions and are the most advanced therapies available. Biologic treatments are for autoimmune diseases, which include the treatments for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and a range of related disorders, and have continued to see increasing usage across geographies. The biologic drugs are expected to be fueled by innovations in oncology, autoimmune, and diabetes treatments, with particular important opportunities for biologics in the oncology and autoimmune sectors. The increasing applications of small molecule drugs for the treatment of chronic diseases are leading to the increased demand for these drugs in the market. Moreover, due to the aforementioned factors, small molecule drugs dominate the biologics in the current healthcare market. Asia-Pacific Holds the Fastest Growth and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, due to the presence of skilled labor at an affordable cost, the rise in disposable income, and favorable government policies that are contributing to the market growth. There has also been phenomenal growth in the outsourcing companies in the Chinese region, over the last decade, which has complemented the restructuring of the R&D that has taken place. Thus, owing to the large deals of pharmaceutical companies and more number of research being done, the market for drug discovery is expected to grow.

The propelling factors for the growth of the drug discovery market include the rising prevalence of a wide range of diseases (such as cardiovascular and CNS-related disorders), rising healthcare expenditure, and upcoming patent expiration of blockbuster drugs.

The diverse range of diseases, primarily cardiovascular disease, infectious diseases, diabetes, and kidney-related complications, has a high prevalence, globally. Thus, the increasing prevalence of a diverse range of diseases among all age groups and its burden, globally, drives the demand for drug discovery and its market.

There has been an upsurge in the usage of advanced technologies, such as high throughput, bioinformatics and combinatorial chemistry for better drug candidate identification. Drug discovery has evolved significantly with emerging technologies, helping the process to become more refined, accurate, and less time consuming. Due to automation, multi-detector readers, imaging hardware and software, high-throughput screening is one of the most widely used drug discovery technologies.

In recent years, there has been a rising demand for specialty medicines that is expected to ultimately influence the small molecule drug discovery market in a positive manner, as most of the specialty medicines are small molecules.