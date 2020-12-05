Drug Discovery Market Competition by Companies and Countries, Industry Chain Structure, Shares, Supply, Demands, Import/Export Status Forecast to 2021-2024

“Drug Discovery Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Drug Discovery market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Biologics Drug is the Segment that is Expected to Grow Fastest under Drug Type
A biologic drug is a product that is produced from living organisms or contains components of living organisms. Biologic drugs include a wide variety of products derived from human, animal, or microorganisms. Biologic drugs are used for the treatment of numerous diseases and conditions and are the most advanced therapies available. Biologic treatments are for autoimmune diseases, which include the treatments for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, and a range of related disorders, and have continued to see increasing usage across geographies. The biologic drugs are expected to be fueled by innovations in oncology, autoimmune, and diabetes treatments, with particular important opportunities for biologics in the oncology and autoimmune sectors.
The increasing applications of small molecule drugs for the treatment of chronic diseases are leading to the increased demand for these drugs in the market. Moreover, due to the aforementioned factors, small molecule drugs dominate the biologics in the current healthcare market.
Asia-Pacific Holds the Fastest Growth and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period
The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, due to the presence of skilled labor at an affordable cost, the rise in disposable income, and favorable government policies that are contributing to the market growth. There has also been phenomenal growth in the outsourcing companies in the Chinese region, over the last decade, which has complemented the restructuring of the R&D that has taken place. Thus, owing to the large deals of pharmaceutical companies and more number of research being done, the market for drug discovery is expected to grow.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
As per the , drug discovery is a process, which aims at identifying a compound therapeutically useful in treating and curing diseases. Typically, a drug discovery effort addresses a biological target that has been shown to play a role in the development of the disease or starts from a molecule with interesting biological activities. In the recent past, drug discovery has evolved significantly with emerging technologies, helping the process to become more refined, accurate, and less time consuming.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Drug Discovery Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of a Diverse Range of Diseases
4.2.2 Technological Advancements and Innovations
4.2.3 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure
4.2.4 Patent Expiration of Blockbuster Drugs
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Huge Capital Investment with Low-profit Margins
4.3.2 Stringent Government Regulations
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Drug Type
5.1.1 Small Molecule Drug
5.1.2 Biologic Drug
5.2 By Technology
5.2.1 High Throughput Screening
5.2.2 Biochips
5.2.3 Bioinformatics
5.2.4 Pharmacogenomics and Pharmacogenetics
5.2.5 Combinatorial Chemistry
5.2.6 Nanotechnology
5.2.7 Spectroscopy
5.2.8 Metabolomics
5.2.9 Other Technologies
5.3 By Service
5.3.1 Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (DMPK) Services
5.3.2 Pharmaceutical Services
5.3.3 Chemical Services
5.3.4 Biological Services
5.4 By End User
5.4.1 Research Institutes
5.4.2 Pharmaceutical Companies
5.4.3 Contract Research Organizations(CROs)
5.4.4 Other End Users
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 United States
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.1.3 Mexico
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 United Kingdom
5.5.2.2 Germany
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Italy
5.5.2.5 Spain
5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 Japan
5.5.3.3 India
5.5.3.4 Australia
5.5.3.5 South korea
5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Middle East & Africa
5.5.4.1 GCC
5.5.4.2 South Africa
5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.5.5 South America
5.5.5.1 Brazil
5.5.5.2 Argentina
5.5.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Pfizer Inc.
6.1.2 GlaxoSmithKline PLC
6.1.3 Merck & Co. Inc.
6.1.4 Agilent Technologies Inc.
6.1.5 Eli Lilly and Company
6.1.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
6.1.7 Bayer AG
6.1.8 Abbott
6.1.9 AstraZeneca PLC
6.1.10 Shimadzu Corp.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
