Clinical Trial Management Systems Market Analysis 2021, Drivers and Restraints, Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

"Clinical Trial Management Systems Market" report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter's Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry.
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Cloud-based Clinical Trial Management Systems sub-segment is Expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period
Most big pharma and biotech companies are now increasingly adopting the cloud-based CTMS (clinical trial management systems). This increased adoption of cloud-based CTMS is because companies do not require to bear huge costs associated with the purchase of servers, and installation and validation of applications, and their maintenance. The new and advanced cloud-based CTMS facilitate the collaboration among the different groups at various sites to coordinate the successful completion of a trial.
BSI (Business Systems Integration AG) provides CTMS solution as a cloud or on-premise solution. Its functionality enhances the clinical trial operations from initial planning, implementation, reporting, patient monitoring, and entire documentation. Though data security is a typical challenge for cloud CTMS solution, most third-party providers have most advanced datacenters that require the users accessing the CTMS from outside company’s firewall to go through the authentication process. All the above factors are expected to contribute to sub-segment’s growth over the forecast period.
North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance
North America dominated the overall clinical trial management systems market, with the United States emerging as the major contributor to the market. Factors, such as increasing R&D investments and rise in the demand for drug development, are aiding the growth of the market studied in the country. R&D budgets of the pharmaceutical companies have also increased in the last few years, owing to the increasing focus on regulating markets, complex molecules, and therapy segments. In the United States, pharmaceutical companies spend more money, time, and energy on R&D than others. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, in 2017, 262,433 clinical trials were carried out worldwide, which increased to 285,679 trials in 2018. Whereas, in the United States, 115,123 studies were carried out. Thus, the rise in clinical trials in the region is expected to increase the demand for clinical trial management systems, which, in turn, is expected to aid the growth of the market studied in the United States, over the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
The clinical trial management systems market (henceforth, referred to as market studied’) is segmented on the basis of delivery mode, components, end user, and type of system. Based on delivery, the market is sub-segmented into web-based clinical trial management system, on-premise clinical trial management system, and cloud-based clinical trial management system. By component, the market is sub-segmented into software, hardware, and services. By end user, the market is sub-segmented into pharmaceuticals, contract research organizations, and other end users. Based on the type, the market is sub-segmented into site-based clinical trial management system and licensed enterprise-based clinical trial management system.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Clinical Trial Management Systems Market Report 2024:
