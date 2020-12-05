Industrial Valves Market Analysis 2021, Drivers and Restraints, Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

“Industrial Valves Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Industrial Valves market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand from Power Industry
In the power industry, valves are used for various applications, such as boiler startups, feed pump recirculation, steam conditioning, and turbine bypass.
For instance, valves in the condensate system are used to control and regulate the additional flow required for a fluid recirculation condensate pump. Furthermore, valves are also used to control the deaerator level for the feedwater heater.
For the food water system in the power industry, valves are used for boiler feed pump recirculation and the valve plays a key role in this scenario, as it should be operated in on-off and modulating service.
Additionally, in mainstream systems, the valves are used for superheaters, turbine bypass, superheater bypass, etc. A modulating valve is used for controlling pressure.
As of December 2017, 61 nuclear power plants, with 99 nuclear reactors were operating commercially in the United States. The government is planning for a number of new reactor installations, in order to increase nuclear-based power generation. Hence, the country is expected to witness four new units, which are expected to come online by 2021.
Additionally, the government’s focus on increasing the capacity additions of power plants across the country is the factor that is boosting the demand for cooling water treatment chemicals. Such aforementioned factors are boosting the demand for valves in the power industry.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2017. With growing oil and gas industrial activities and the increasing need for water treatment in countries, such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of industrial valves is increasing in the region. The consumption of industrial valves is high in oil and gas, and downstream production has increased in the country. This is further increasing the production capacities of petrochemicals, thus augmenting the consumption of industrial valves in the country. Chemical plants are another prominent end-user industry in China. Many major companies in the market have their chemical plants in China. These companies increased their production capacities, in order to increase the consumption of industrial valves. The other major industry in the country is the water treatment facility, which is used in different industries. The growing fuel demand is augmenting the demand to increase the refining capacity, due to increased sales of passenger cars, replacement of LPG as a cooking fuel, increasing urbanization, along with the demand for infrastructure and consumer goods. The aforementioned factors, coupled with government support, are contributing to the increasing demand for industrial valves consumption in the region during the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the global Industrial Valves market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Industrial Valves Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Demand from the Power Industry
4.1.2 Increase in Demand for Desalination Activity
4.1.3 Increase in Demand from the Chemical Industry
4.2 Market Restraints
4.2.1 Stagnant Industrial Growth in Developed Countries
4.3 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Butterfly Valve
5.1.2 Ball Valve
5.1.3 Globe Valve
5.1.4 Gate Valve
5.1.5 Plug Valve
5.1.6 Other Types
5.2 Product
5.2.1 Quarter-turn Valve
5.2.2 Multi-turn Valve
5.2.3 Other Products (Control Valves)
5.3 Application
5.3.1 Power
5.3.2 Water and Wastewater Management (Including Desalination)
5.3.3 Chemicals
5.3.4 Oil and Gas
5.3.4.1 Upstream
5.3.4.2 Mid-stream
5.3.4.3 Downstream
5.3.5 Food Processing
5.3.6 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.1 China
5.4.1.2 India
5.4.1.3 Japan
5.4.1.4 South Korea
5.4.1.5 Australia & New Zealand
5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North America
5.4.2.1 United States
5.4.2.2 Canada
5.4.2.3 Mexico
5.4.2.4 Rest of North America
5.4.3 Europe
5.4.3.1 Germany
5.4.3.2 United Kingdom
5.4.3.3 Italy
5.4.3.4 France
5.4.3.5 Russia
5.4.3.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 South Africa
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Alfa Laval
6.4.2 AVK Holding AS
6.4.3 Broer Group
6.4.4 CIRCOR International Inc.
6.4.5 Crane Co.
6.4.6 Curtiss-Wright Corporation
6.4.7 Danfoss AS
6.4.8 Emerson Electric Co.
6.4.9 Georg Fischer Ltd
6.4.10 Flowserve Corporation
6.4.11 General Electric (Baker Hughes)
6.4.12 Hitachi Metals Ltd
6.4.13 Honeywell International Inc.
6.4.14 IMI PLC
6.4.15 ITT Inc.
6.4.16 KITZ Corporation
6.4.17 Mueller Water Products Inc.
6.4.18 NIBCO INC.
6.4.19 Okano Valve Mfg. Co. Ltd
6.4.20 Saint-Gobain
6.4.21 Schlumberger Limited
6.4.22 TechnipFMC PLC
6.4.23 The Weir Group PLC
6.4.24 Valvitalia SpA
6.4.25 Xylem
6.4.26 DUNAN
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increase in Demand for Automatic Valves
