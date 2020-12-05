Anti-obesity Drugs Market Technology 2021 and Application, Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

“Anti-obesity Drugs Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Anti-obesity Drugs market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999607

Top Players Are:

Arena Pharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline

Nalpropion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

F Hoffmann

La Roche

Vivus

Bayer AG

Novo Nordisk

Pfizer

Eisai Key Market Trends: OTC Drugs Segment is Expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate over the Forecast Period In the present scenario, the weight problem is a major concern, globally. The rising intake of junk food/fast food is resulting in declining healthiness worldwide. As mentioned earlier, obesity is one of the most prevalent problems faced by people of this century. According to WHO, in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults, ranging between 18 years and older, were overweight. Out of the aforementioned numbers, over 650 million were obese. With intentions to offer weight loss solutions, the companies have developed a number of weight loss products, of which a considerable proportion are OTC drugs. In most countries, Orlistat is marketed as a prescription drug under the trade name Xenical, by Roche, and it is sold as an OTC drug under the trade name Alli, by GlaxoSmithKline, in the United Kingdom and the United States. Currently, the number of OTC drugs approved in the market is very less. However, the cost-effectiveness and ease of availability of OTC products are expected to propel the growth of the market. North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance North America dominated the global anti-obesity drugs market, with the United States accounting for the major contributor to the market. The primary factors driving the growth of the market studied are an increase in obese population and high healthcare spending. In the past few decades, several anti-obesity drugs are withdrawn from the market, due to reported and documented adverse effects. After years of interruption, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently approved multiple new anti-obesity drugs. Majority of these medications are administered orally, and only one is administered subcutaneously. According to the data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the prevalence of obesity was 39.8% and affected about 93.3 million US adults in 2015-2016, hence propelling the anti-obesity drugs market. For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999607 Market Overview:

The anti-obesity drugs market is growing steadily with the gradual growth in the number of approvals from the US FDA and Europe EMA. North America, especially the United States, dominates this market, due to better healthcare services and high expenditure, followed by Europe. Till 2012, Xenical (orlistat) and generic phentermine were among the only approved drugs. However, the period between 2012 and 2016 saw high growth in the number of major pharmaceutical companies investing largely on clinical trials. However, there are still very fewer drugs in the late stage of development.

Owing to the less success rate and withdrawal among the centrally acting drugs, several of the major companies have considered the development of anti-obesity drugs as prohibitively risky and shifted the companies’ inclination toward broadening the scope of a diabetic portfolio into obesity. Since several companies have developed a strong relationship between Type 2 diabetes and obesity, it is often considered to be a low-risk strategy and minor investments in the R&D for potential anti-obesity drugs. Currently, the market is gradually growing its authority in the developing regions with the gradual approval of drugs, globally. However, it holds great potential with the aforementioned advantages, as several companies are targeting dual therapy mode for the treatment of obesity.