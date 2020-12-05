Structural Insulated Panels Market Competition by Companies and Countries, Industry Chain Structure, Shares, Supply, Demands, Import/Export Status Forecast to 2021-2024

“Structural Insulated Panels Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Structural Insulated Panels market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand for Building Walls
Structural insulated wall panels are generally available in thicknesses of 4-1/2 inches and 6-1/2 inches. Manufacturing of curved wall panels are possible and it is often more practical to use stud framing for non-orthogonal geometries.
The whole wall R-value of a wall assembly is currently the best and the most followed method of quantifying the total thermal performance. The whole wall R-value takes the resistance of heat flown through an opaque cross-sectional area of the insulation and structure into the account while the total loss of energy at the interfaces of the wall with the roof and floor are accounted.
The whole wall R-value of a 4-inch structural insulated wall panel is 14, whereas for a 2×4 wall is less than 10. The whole wall R-value of a 2×6 wall is between 11 and 13.7 depending on the quality of the installation of batt insulation.
The elimination of thermal bridging and a more airtight envelope contributes to the higher whole wall R-value of structural insulated wall panels, compared to the conventional metal and wood stud walls
The total volume of the panels used as structural insulated wall panels is much higher, compared to the volume of the panels used as structural insulated roof panels.
North America Region to Dominate the Market
North America region dominated the global market share in 2017. The construction industry in the United States has not been the same in 2017 as it was in the past three years. An increase has been observed in private construction spending over the years. The residential and non-residential construction in 2017 has increased significantly compared to the previous years and is likely to grow in 2018.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the global Structural Insulated Panels market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Structural Insulated Panels Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Construction Sector
4.1.2 Increasing Cold Storage Applications
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Advancements in Building Technologies such as Modular Construction Techniques
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product
5.1.1 EPS (Expanded Polystyrene) Panel
5.1.2 Rigid Polyurethane (PUR) and Rigid Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Panel
5.1.3 Glass Wool Panel
5.1.4 Other Products (Extruded Polystyrene Foam)
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Building Wall
5.2.2 Building Roof
5.2.3 Cold Storage
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.2.4 Rest of North America
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Russia
5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Alubel SpA
6.4.2 ArcelorMittal
6.4.3 BALEX-METAL
6.4.4 DANA Group of Companies
6.4.5 Isopan (Manni Group SpA)
6.4.6 Italpannelli SRL
6.4.7 Jiangsu Jingxue Insulation Technology Co. Ltd
6.4.8 Kingspan Group
6.4.9 Marcegaglia SpA
6.4.10 Metecno
6.4.11 Multicolor Steels (India) Pvt Ltd
6.4.12 NCI Building Systems
6.4.13 Nucor Building Systems
6.4.14 Owens Corning
6.4.15 PFB Corporation
6.4.16 Premier Building Systems
6.4.17 Rautaruukki Corporation
6.4.18 Tata Steel Europe Limited
6.4.19 Zamil Steel Pre-Engineered Buildings Co. Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increase in Demand from Emerging Economies
