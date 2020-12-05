Smart Mining Market Analysis 2021, Drivers and Restraints, Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

“Smart Mining Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Smart Mining market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Increasing Importance of Data Management and Analysis
Data management and analysis in the current market landscape has evolved to be of vital importance across different industries. Implementation of connected and automated systems, in order to harness artificial intelligence and utilize the mine’s idle data to make mines smarter for geological modeling and planning, is a recent trend in the industry.
Globally, mines are facing digital effectiveness as one of the major risks, and are thus making significant IT investments to increase their falling productivity. According to a McKinsey study, owing to inefficient systems, the mining industry recorded a fall of 3.5% in productivity.
Data from different deployed systems is being centralized to ensure effectiveness and productivity, thus eliminating the need for complicated manual systems. For instance, the Australian iron ore miner, CITIC Pacific Mining is utilizing SAP Vehicle Insights, a monitoring tool for light vehicles. While the tool provides basic logging and trafficking of the company’s assets, it is also helping the company realize the additional benefits (a quick ROI).
The growing adoption of technology in the mining industry is in its nascent stage, there are certain enhancements required in the areas of storage and management of the security of data being generated. There is a huge growth potential for data management and analytics solutions in the mining industry, as the importance of cross-referencing the data from different departments is increasing, in order to develop holistic data-centric solutions, which can cover the entire operation in the mining location.
North America to Hold Major Share
In North America, the United States has been witnessing an economic dislocation with regard to its mining industry (especially coal mining), due to political sensitivity. This has led to plant idling and workforce reductions in these mines, which has been a challenging factor for the smart mining market. Dynamic regulations in the country, due to the changing political environment, is expected to challenge the position of smart mining system manufacturers. With increasing challenges, such as changing the sociopolitical environment, limited access to capital, rising costs, and resource nationalism, the industry in the region is seeking new ways to overcome these challenges. Smart mining initiatives by various major companies are expected to play a crucial role in overcoming the aforementioned challenges.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
Mining is a labor-intensive activity that needs to take under consideration various safety concerns. Smart mining refers to the optimal usage of technology, to achieve higher safety and productivity with minimal costs, within the mines.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
