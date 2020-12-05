HVAC Equipment Market Technology 2021 and Application, Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

“HVAC Equipment Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global HVAC Equipment market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Heating Equipment to Hold Significant Share
Demand for efficient heating equipment has led to its growth, making it one of the largest contributor to the global HVAC equipment market.
Heating equipment provide the required heating environment in a cost-effective manner. Rapid growth in technology has helped the rise of efficient solutions for verticals to reduce emissions in an economical manner.
End users, like the commercial and residential segments, are using small units of HVAC equipment in the form of packages, in order to satisfy their energy demand. Large complexes are deploying efficient HVAC systems to meet their energy requirements.
Regions, like Asia-Pacific and North America, are leading the global race, as contribution and penetration rate of heating HVAC equipment are rapidly increasing. Countries, like China, Japan, and India, are leading the APAC HVAC equipment market.
The major contributors to the heating equipment market are furnaces and heat pumps, adding value to the demand of the major verticals across the world, followed by boilers and unitary heaters.
North America to Hold Major Share
North America holds the major share in the HVAC equipment market. The demand for HVAC equipment in the United States is forecasted to witness exponential growth. Advancements are likely to result in rapid gains, with rise in the expenditure of construction. Growth in repair investments, as replacement demand, is contributing to the market growth. There is a rising demand for HVAC efficient systems with sophisticated technology. However, federal tax incentives are targeted, due to which high-efficiency systems expired at the beginning of 2016. The effect of this has provided an advantage for homeowners, with better HVAC systems being replaced with smaller units. Moreover, HVAC manufacturers in North America are increasing their focus on manufacturing HVAC systems that provide ease of use, are more energy efficient and eco-friendly.
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
HVAC equipment is an indoor and vehicular environment comfort technology that provides thermal comfort and acceptable indoor air quality. It is an important part of residential structures, such as single family homes, apartment buildings, hotels and senior living facilities, medium to large industrial and office buildings, such as skyscrapers and hospitals, vehicles, such as cars, trains, airplanes, ships and submarines, and in marine environments, where safe and healthy building conditions are regulated, with respect to temperature and humidity, using fresh air from outdoors.
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
