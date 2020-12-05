HVAC Equipment Market Technology 2021 and Application, Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

HVAC Equipment

HVAC Equipment Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global HVAC Equipment market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

  • United Technologies Corporation (Carrier)
  • Daikin Industries. Ltd.
  • Haier Inc.
  • Samsung Electronics
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Lennox International Inc.
  • Electrolux AB
  • LG Corporation
  • Emerson Electric Company
  • Carrier Corporation
  • Danfoss A/S
  • Uponor Corp
  • Honeywell International Inc.

    Key Market Trends:

    Heating Equipment to Hold Significant Share

    Demand for efficient heating equipment has led to its growth, making it one of the largest contributor to the global HVAC equipment market.

    Heating equipment provide the required heating environment in a cost-effective manner. Rapid growth in technology has helped the rise of efficient solutions for verticals to reduce emissions in an economical manner.

    End users, like the commercial and residential segments, are using small units of HVAC equipment in the form of packages, in order to satisfy their energy demand. Large complexes are deploying efficient HVAC systems to meet their energy requirements.

    Regions, like Asia-Pacific and North America, are leading the global race, as contribution and penetration rate of heating HVAC equipment are rapidly increasing. Countries, like China, Japan, and India, are leading the APAC HVAC equipment market.

    The major contributors to the heating equipment market are furnaces and heat pumps, adding value to the demand of the major verticals across the world, followed by boilers and unitary heaters.

    North America to Hold Major Share

    North America holds the major share in the HVAC equipment market. The demand for HVAC equipment in the United States is forecasted to witness exponential growth. Advancements are likely to result in rapid gains, with rise in the expenditure of construction. Growth in repair investments, as replacement demand, is contributing to the market growth. There is a rising demand for HVAC efficient systems with sophisticated technology. However, federal tax incentives are targeted, due to which high-efficiency systems expired at the beginning of 2016. The effect of this has provided an advantage for homeowners, with better HVAC systems being replaced with smaller units. Moreover, HVAC manufacturers in North America are increasing their focus on manufacturing HVAC systems that provide ease of use, are more energy efficient and eco-friendly.

    Market Overview:

  • The HVAC equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of over 7% over the forecast period (2019-2024). Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems are finding widespread adoption across various regions, due to the multiple advantages they offer, most notably power-saving techniques.
  • Major factors driving the market for HVAC equipment in the region include an increase in new households, rising average construction spending, rapid urbanization, and growth in disposable income across several major economies.
  • The rising requirement from the commercial segment and high demand for HVAC products in the Asia-Pacific region are the other key drivers of the market.
  • The declining IoT sensor costs are also expected to result in OEMs offering products for a lower and more competitive price, which could indirectly impact the HVAC equipment market.

    Report Highlights:

    • Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
    • Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
    • Market Trends
    • Competitive Landscape
    • SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    Scope of the Report:

    HVAC equipment is an indoor and vehicular environment comfort technology that provides thermal comfort and acceptable indoor air quality. It is an important part of residential structures, such as single family homes, apartment buildings, hotels and senior living facilities, medium to large industrial and office buildings, such as skyscrapers and hospitals, vehicles, such as cars, trains, airplanes, ships and submarines, and in marine environments, where safe and healthy building conditions are regulated, with respect to temperature and humidity, using fresh air from outdoors.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Detailed TOC of HVAC Equipment Market Report 2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Rise in Residential and Non Residential Users
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 High energy consumption of HVAC equipment
    4.5 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Geography
    5.1.1 North America
    5.1.2 Europe
    5.1.3 Asia Pacific
    5.1.4 Latin America
    5.1.5 Middle East and Africa
    5.2 Equipment
    5.2.1 Air Conditioning Equipment
    5.2.2 Heating Equipment
    5.2.3 Heat Pumps
    5.2.4 Dehumidifiers & Humidifiers
    5.3 End User
    5.3.1 Residential
    5.3.2 Industrial
    5.3.3 Commercial

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

