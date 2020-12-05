Anti-Snoring Market Competition by Companies and Countries, Industry Chain Structure, Shares, Supply, Demands, Import/Export Status Forecast to 2021-2024

“Anti-Snoring Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Anti-Snoring market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

Apnea Sciences

ASF Medical GmbH (Tomed GmbH)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Koninklijke Philips NV

Lear Corporation (AccuMED Corp.)

Meditas

Mitsui Chemicals (Whole You Inc.)

ResMed

SomnoMed

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Sub-segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Devices Segment In the devices segment of the anti-snoring market, the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices sub-segment is believed to have the largest market size, and it is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.54% in the forecast period. Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices are used in cases of airway blockages, in order to open up the blocked airways by pushing air into them. The CPAP has a pump that controls the air pressure in the system and consists of a tube carrying air toward the mask attached to the nose and mouth. CPAP devices help in easing the functioning of the airway, and helps the person get a sound sleep, in turn, increasing their demand. Hence, CPAP devices are expected to experience growth over the forecast period. North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same During the Forecast Period North America currently dominates the anti-snoring market and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. A new study reported by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) suggests that 29.4 million US citizens have obstructive sleep apnea, but only 20% of them have been formally diagnosed. 23.52 million US citizens do not realize that they have obstructive sleep apnea. However, owing to new technologies that are constantly being developed pertaining to the market, the diagnosis of these snoring diseases has been effective and treatments are proving to be more helpful to patients. Thus, the rising awareness among patients regarding the effectiveness of anti-snoring devices and surgeries, and the easy availability of advanced detecting procedures across the world, are resulting in the increased demand for anti-snoring devices and surgeries. Market Overview:

The global anti-snoring market was valued at USD 1,006.56 million in 2018, and it is estimated to be valued at USD 1,842.33 million in 2024 while witnessing a CAGR of 10.60%. Increase in obesity and geriatric population, increasing smoking and alcohol consumption, technological advancements in anti-snoring devices, and increased awareness in the developed markets are the key factors responsible for the growth of the market.

Weight gain is a major contributor to the habit of snoring, because the peculiarities in weight gain is added in the elder population. According to the National Sleep Foundation, in 2017, snoring affected 90 million adults, and 37 million of them face snoring on a regular basis. Additionally, the body mass index (BMI) increases among the middle-aged people, who are at the greatest risk of health complications. In addition, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the obese population tripled between 1975 and 2016. The WHO also stated that, in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults were overweight and over 650 million were in the obese category. Among children, more than 40 million below the age of five were overweight or obese.