Retort Packaging Market Business Growth 2021, Top Key Players Update, Statistics, Global Trend, and Development Status Forecast to 2024

Pouches to hold Major Share

Owing to various advantages such as high shelf life equal to metal containers, resistance to corrosion, customizable size, etc. compared to the other available alternates, pouches are one of the most widely used packaging methods.

The manufacture of pouches is easier compared to other forms of packaging. The rapid transfer of heat, aids in the preparation and sterilization during packaging. The thin profile of the pouch contributes to about 30%-40% reduction of processing times; these factors have further aided in the growth of pouches for retort packaging.

Governments of countries, like India, have been keen on producing vegetables and other ready-to-eat food in pouches to avoid contamination of the products. This also enables the availability of such foods off the shelf. These pouches also can be vacuum packed, which can be used for products, like smoked seafood.

Due to the development of on-the-go food consumption, the size of consumption has been decreasing, which has further provided a boost for pouches. There has been a shift toward flexible packaging compared to rigid packaging, which further enables the growth of pouches.

The rise in the middle-aged population globally is stimulating the growth of packaged food. In many developing countries, the average rate of annual spending on packaged food has increased by more than 20% annually.

Geographic Trends

The United States accounts for more than 20% of the global food retail industry, with an estimated market size of more than USD 1,000 billion. The retail food industry is witnessing growth, owing to the growing demand for packaged food products. Further growth has been forecasted for the market, because of the rise in investments in the healthcare industry, for flexible and retort packaging solutions. The major industry players’ increasing focus on the lucrative market opportunities has resulted in major revenue-generating opportunities in the region. Being home to some of the biggest retail stores and highly-informed customers, makes North America, a very favorable destination for investments in the retort packaging market.

