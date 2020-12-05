Retort Packaging Market Business Growth 2021, Top Key Players Update, Statistics, Global Trend, and Development Status Forecast to 2024

“Retort Packaging Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Retort Packaging market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Pouches to hold Major Share
Owing to various advantages such as high shelf life equal to metal containers, resistance to corrosion, customizable size, etc. compared to the other available alternates, pouches are one of the most widely used packaging methods.
The manufacture of pouches is easier compared to other forms of packaging. The rapid transfer of heat, aids in the preparation and sterilization during packaging. The thin profile of the pouch contributes to about 30%-40% reduction of processing times; these factors have further aided in the growth of pouches for retort packaging.
Governments of countries, like India, have been keen on producing vegetables and other ready-to-eat food in pouches to avoid contamination of the products. This also enables the availability of such foods off the shelf. These pouches also can be vacuum packed, which can be used for products, like smoked seafood.
Due to the development of on-the-go food consumption, the size of consumption has been decreasing, which has further provided a boost for pouches. There has been a shift toward flexible packaging compared to rigid packaging, which further enables the growth of pouches.
The rise in the middle-aged population globally is stimulating the growth of packaged food. In many developing countries, the average rate of annual spending on packaged food has increased by more than 20% annually.
Geographic Trends
The United States accounts for more than 20% of the global food retail industry, with an estimated market size of more than USD 1,000 billion. The retail food industry is witnessing growth, owing to the growing demand for packaged food products. Further growth has been forecasted for the market, because of the rise in investments in the healthcare industry, for flexible and retort packaging solutions. The major industry players’ increasing focus on the lucrative market opportunities has resulted in major revenue-generating opportunities in the region. Being home to some of the biggest retail stores and highly-informed customers, makes North America, a very favorable destination for investments in the retort packaging market.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
Retort pouches combine the advantages of the metal can with the frozen boil-in-the-bag. They consist a thin profile of the pouch or container that provides rapid heat transfer for both preparation and for sterilization during processing.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Retort Packaging Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growing Demand for Lightweight and Compact Packaging Materials
4.3.2 Sustained Growth in the Packaged Food Industry
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Higher Capital Investments and Raw Material Recycling Issues
4.5 Industry Attractiveness of Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat Of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power Of Consumers
4.5.4 Threat Of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Packaging Type
5.1.1 Pouches
5.1.2 Cartons
5.1.3 Trays
5.1.4 Other Types
5.2 By Material Type
5.2.1 Polypropylene
5.2.2 Polyester
5.2.3 Aluminum Foil
5.2.4 Paper Board
5.2.5 Nylon
5.2.6 Food Grade Cast Polypropylene
5.2.7 Other Materials
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Food
5.3.2 Beverages
5.3.3 Other End Users
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Amcor, Ltd
6.1.2 Constantia Flexibles
6.1.3 Bemis Company Inc.
6.1.4 Clifton Packaging Group Limited
6.1.5 Clondalkin Industries BV
6.1.6 Coveris Holdings SA
6.1.7 Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation
6.1.8 Mondi PLC
6.1.9 Tetra Pak International S.A
6.1.10 Proampac
6.1.11 Sonoco Product Company
6.1.12 Winpak Ltd
6.1.13 Sealed Air Corp.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
