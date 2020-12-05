Alfalfa Seed Market Analysis 2021, Drivers and Restraints, Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

Alfalfa Seed

Alfalfa Seed Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Alfalfa Seed market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

  • Alforex Seeds LLC
  • DLF International Seeds
  • La Crosse Seed
  • S&W Seed Company
  • Monsanto Company
  • Dyna
  • Gro Seed
  • Forage Genetics International
  • Allied Seed LLC
  • DowDuPont
  • LG Seeds

    Key Market Trends:

    Growing Industrial Livestock Production and Rising Demand for Meat and Dairy Products

    Owing to increasing awareness regarding protein and healthy food and inclination of consumers toward the inclusion of healthy food in their diets, the demand for dairy products and healthy meat is increasing, which is resulting in the demand for forage crops. Livestock production accounts for one-third of the global cropland, and is also competing for water, land, energy, and labor, which is challenging. Alfalfa seeds can be one of the solutions in order to overcome the aforementioned challenges and for better production of livestock. Alfalfa has more protein levels, minerals, and vitamins, as well as it has a low starch, as compared to unsprouted seeds. It gives an additional nutritional level to livestock, which helps in increasing the production and meeting the demand for milk, meat, eggs and other dairy products. Therefore, this boosts the demand for alfalfa seeds across the world.

    North America Dominates the Global Market

    The United States is the leading country in the global alfalfa seed market, followed by Canada. Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, China, Peru, Algeria, and Sudan are the top importers of alfalfa seeds from the United States. California, Idaho, Washington, Nevada, Montana, and Wyoming are the major alfalfa-producing states in the United States. More than 85% of the production of alfalfa seeds occurs in these northwestern states of the United States and relatively lesser are grown in the southwestern states. Canadian alfalfa imports are significant, with large quantities destined for Ontario and Quebec.

    Market Overview:

  • The global alfalfa seed market was valued at USD 750.1 million in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2018, North America was the largest geographical segment of the market studied, and accounted for a share of around 37.6% of the global market.
  • Using hybrid alfalfa seeds, high quality of fodder for animals can be produced, hence providing a better yield in less land, as compared to the non-hybrid seeds production within the same land. The growth in livestock production is likely to create a demand for better forage crops, as there is a high demand for better-quality meat. Farmers are preferring hybrid seeds in order to increase crop production. Generally, the land allocated for forage crops is less, as compared to other crops, and hence the use of hybrid seeds is increasing rapidly in order to overcome challenges, like diminishing cropland and less yield. As the resources and land available for animal food production are less, the best way is to grow fodder using hybrid seeds.

    Report Highlights:

    • Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
    • Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
    • Market Trends
    • Competitive Landscape
    • SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    Scope of the Report:

    Owing to its high versatility, alfalfa has been used as hay, silage, grazing, green-chop, or rotation crop. The forage seed industry, including that for alfalfa seeds for sowing, is flourishing in developed regions, where the availability of quality forage seeds is high and farmers are willing to pay for the high prices of seeds. The growing demand for forage crops can only be supported with better-quality forage seeds. However, in developing regions, the production for forage crops is negligible.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Detailed TOC of Alfalfa Seed Market Report 2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Drivers
    4.1.1 Growing Industrial Livestock Production and Rising Demand for Meat and Dairy Products
    4.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Hybrid Seeds
    4.1.3 Decrease in Area for Grazing
    4.2 Market Restraints
    4.2.1 Requirement of Large Quantity of Water for Irrigation
    4.2.2 Lower Yield than Other Forage Crops
    4.2.3 Lower Awareness in Developing Regions
    4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Geography
    5.1.1 North America
    5.1.1.1 United States
    5.1.1.2 Canada
    5.1.1.3 Mexico
    5.1.1.4 Rest of North America
    5.1.2 Europe
    5.1.2.1 Germany
    5.1.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.1.2.3 France
    5.1.2.4 Spain
    5.1.2.5 Italy
    5.1.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.1.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.1.3.1 China
    5.1.3.2 Japan
    5.1.3.3 India
    5.1.3.4 Australia
    5.1.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.1.4 South America
    5.1.4.1 Brazil
    5.1.4.2 Argentina
    5.1.4.3 Rest of South America
    5.1.5 Africa
    5.1.5.1 South Africa
    5.1.5.2 Egypt
    5.1.5.3 Rest of Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
    6.2 Market Share Analysis
    6.3 Company Profiles
    6.3.1 Alforex Seeds LLC
    6.3.2 DLF International Seeds
    6.3.3 La Crosse Seed
    6.3.4 S&W Seed Company
    6.3.5 Monsanto Company
    6.3.6 Dyna-Gro Seed
    6.3.7 Forage Genetics International
    6.3.8 Allied Seed LLC
    6.3.9 DowDuPont
    6.3.10 LG Seeds

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

