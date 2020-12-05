Alfalfa Seed Market Analysis 2021, Drivers and Restraints, Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

“Alfalfa Seed Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Alfalfa Seed market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999625

Top Players Are:

Alforex Seeds LLC

DLF International Seeds

La Crosse Seed

S&W Seed Company

Monsanto Company

Dyna

Gro Seed

Forage Genetics International

Allied Seed LLC

DowDuPont

LG Seeds Key Market Trends: Growing Industrial Livestock Production and Rising Demand for Meat and Dairy Products Owing to increasing awareness regarding protein and healthy food and inclination of consumers toward the inclusion of healthy food in their diets, the demand for dairy products and healthy meat is increasing, which is resulting in the demand for forage crops. Livestock production accounts for one-third of the global cropland, and is also competing for water, land, energy, and labor, which is challenging. Alfalfa seeds can be one of the solutions in order to overcome the aforementioned challenges and for better production of livestock. Alfalfa has more protein levels, minerals, and vitamins, as well as it has a low starch, as compared to unsprouted seeds. It gives an additional nutritional level to livestock, which helps in increasing the production and meeting the demand for milk, meat, eggs and other dairy products. Therefore, this boosts the demand for alfalfa seeds across the world. North America Dominates the Global Market The United States is the leading country in the global alfalfa seed market, followed by Canada. Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, China, Peru, Algeria, and Sudan are the top importers of alfalfa seeds from the United States. California, Idaho, Washington, Nevada, Montana, and Wyoming are the major alfalfa-producing states in the United States. More than 85% of the production of alfalfa seeds occurs in these northwestern states of the United States and relatively lesser are grown in the southwestern states. Canadian alfalfa imports are significant, with large quantities destined for Ontario and Quebec. For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999625 Market Overview:

The global alfalfa seed market was valued at USD 750.1 million in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2018, North America was the largest geographical segment of the market studied, and accounted for a share of around 37.6% of the global market.