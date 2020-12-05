Agricultural Fumigants Market Technology 2021 and Application, Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

“Agricultural Fumigants Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Agricultural Fumigants market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Growing Agricultural Production
With increasing agricultural production, the demand for fumigants has been witnessing an upward trend over the years. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations has predicted that agricultural productivity is likely to increase by 70% by 2050, in order to meet the growing demand for food. The production of cereals is estimated to reach 3,009 million metric ton by 2050. However, the expected demand for agricultural crops is around 6,759 million metric ton by 2050. Thus, the demand for agricultural warehouses, storage technologies, and associated products, like fumigants, is expected to increase in the long run. In warehouses, pests damage most of the crops and the use of fumigants decrease the loss of agricultural products. Therefore, this boosts the demand for the agricultural fumigants market across the world.
North America Leads the Global Market
North America is the largest market for agricultural fumigants, with over 250 authorized products available in major countries. The major commodities consuming fumigants for both storage and soil application in the region are corn, rice, barley, potato, tomato, wheat, strawberry, cabbage, etc. In North America, the United States is the largest market, accounting for more than half of the regional market share. The major fumigants in the US market are chloropicrin, sulfuryl fluoride, aluminum phosphide, ethylene oxide, etc. Over 90 fumigant-based products are registered in Canada and are manufactured by 25 companies. A few key players are AMVAC Chemicals, Degesch America Inc., Syngenta Canada Inc., United Phosphorus Inc., etc.
The global agricultural fumigants market is driven by factors, like rapid technological advancement in the agricultural sector, growing concerns over the post-harvest losses, and a shift in the advanced framing practices which lead to increased yields. The use of fumigants during storage helps in the reduction of storage loss. Thus, the demand for fumigants is expected to rise, as the use of fumigants is an effective and economical method to reduce post-harvest losses.
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
