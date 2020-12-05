Agriculture Sprayers Market Competition by Companies and Countries, Industry Chain Structure, Shares, Supply, Demands, Import/Export Status Forecast to 2021-2024

“Agriculture Sprayers Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Agriculture Sprayers market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Key Market Trends: Technological Developments in Spraying Equipment Various technologies, such as drones and driverless sprayers, are providing important and attractive opportunities for the growth of the agriculture sprayers market. A drone uses the latest technologies of various tiny sensors, such as accelerometers, GPS modules, powerful processors, and digital radios, to provide the farmers with information. The use of drones helps farmers in scouting for pests and diseases and in mid-field weed identification. Positioning technologies, such as combining GPS (global positioning system) and GIS (geographic information systems) have made yield mapping very easy and help farmers work in the field even under adverse weather conditions, such as rain, fog, and dust. There are companies that have highly indulged in constantly upgrading their technology, in order to meet the growing technology demand. For instance, companies like ASPEE and GUSS, are involved in making investment heavily in R&D to launch more advanced products. Europe Dominates the Global Market Due to the enforcement of the new EU Framework Directive on the Sustainable Use of Pesticides, it is expected to enhance the value of field crop and air-assisted sprayers market. The demand for production capacity is increasing directly, with the rise in farm consolidation. Farms are seeking sprayers with higher capacities, as they help save the time spent on refilling the tanks. The Spanish government has made it easier for farmers to acquire loans from banks, in order to purchase agricultural equipment and forestry machinery, which is one of the major reasons for the high adoption rate of sprayers during the forecast period. Owing to technological advances, vendors are introducing self-propelled sprayers and battery-operated sprayers, among others, to ease the work of farmers. For instance, solar-powered sprayers are gradually gaining the attention of farmers, as they can be charged using solar energy, as well as electricity in Europe.

The global agriculture sprayers market was valued at USD 4,775.4 billion in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2018, Europe was the largest geographical segment of the market studied, and accounted for a share of around 33.7% of the global market.