Hydroponics Market Business Growth 2021, Top Key Players Update, Statistics, Global Trend, and Development Status Forecast to 2024

"Hydroponics Market" report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter's Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry.
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Food Demand and Security
Global population is increasing exponentially, and every day nearly 200,000 people are adding up to the world food demand. Supplying food to this growing population has become a global threat. On the other side, agricultural land is also shrinking globally. Adding to this, crop pests are causing 10-16% of global crop losses annually, making the situation worse. To attain self-sufficiency in food, hydroponics provide an effective solution, as the technology uses space efficiently and can be applied even by landless urban and rural people. Currently, the technology has been successfully standardized for various vegetable crops, and it has great potential, especially in regions, like the Middle East, where billions of dollars are invested to import food and grains, due to water scarcity and unfavorable environmental conditions for agriculture. The aforementioned global food demand coupled with rising quality concerns is expected to drive the hydroponics trend, thereby resulting in the overall growth of the hydroponics industry.
Europe Dominates the Global Market
Europe is traditionally the largest market, that is implementing advanced techniques in hydroponics smart greenhouse horticulture. The matured European market demand is led by countries, such as the Netherlands, Spain, and France. In Europe, Holland is the largest producer of hydroponic crops and is expected to maintain the lead for the next 10 years. This is because of the vast expansion of hydroponics technology in the Netherlands. Germany is expected to register a higher pace, among the European countries. The major vegetable and fruit crops that are grown using hydroponics in European countries include, cucumber, tomatoes, roses, and peppers among others. As consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the quality difference in greenhouse-grown vegetables, the demand for hydroponics culture is increasing in Europe.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
Hydroponics involves the process of growing plants by using mineral nutrient solutions in sand, gravel, or liquid, without using soil. Due to the increasing success rates associated with the commercial hydroponics industry and the increasing difficulty of growing crops on soil, the hydroponics market is expanding exponentially. Along with the market expansion, manufacturers of hydroponic equipment are focusing on the development of new efficient systems.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Hydroponics Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Emphasis on Food Security
4.1.2 Higher Consumption of Salad Crops and Exotic Vegetables
4.2 Market Restraints
4.2.1 High Startup Cost
4.2.2 Less Adoption and Awareness
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat from Substitute Products
4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Aggregate Hydroponic System
5.1.1.1 Closed System
5.1.1.2 Open System
5.1.2 Liquid Hydroponic System
5.2 Crop Type
5.2.1 Tomato
5.2.2 Lettuce & Leafy Vegetables
5.2.3 Pepper
5.2.4 Cucumber
5.2.5 Microgreens
5.2.6 Other Crop Types
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Spain
5.3.2.5 Italy
5.3.2.6 Netherlands
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Middle East
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 BrightFarms Inc.
6.3.2 Argus Control Systems Ltd.
6.3.3 Hortisystems UK Ltd.
6.3.4 Kubo Group
6.3.5 GreenTech Agro LLC
6.3.6 Circle Fresh Farms
6.3.7 Hydrodynamics International Inc.
6.3.8 Heliospectra AB
6.3.9 American Hydroponics, Inc.
6.3.10 Lumigrow Inc.
6.3.11 General Hydroponics Inc.
6.3.12 Koninklijke Philips NV
6.3.13 Logiqs BV
6.3.14 FormFlex
6.3.15 Thanet Earth
6.3.16 Pegasus Agritech
6.3.17 Valoya
6.3.18 Village Farms International Inc.
6.3.19 Growlife
6.3.20 Terra Tech
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
