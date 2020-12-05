Hydroponics Market Business Growth 2021, Top Key Players Update, Statistics, Global Trend, and Development Status Forecast to 2024

“Hydroponics Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Hydroponics market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Key Market Trends: Increasing Food Demand and Security Global population is increasing exponentially, and every day nearly 200,000 people are adding up to the world food demand. Supplying food to this growing population has become a global threat. On the other side, agricultural land is also shrinking globally. Adding to this, crop pests are causing 10-16% of global crop losses annually, making the situation worse. To attain self-sufficiency in food, hydroponics provide an effective solution, as the technology uses space efficiently and can be applied even by landless urban and rural people. Currently, the technology has been successfully standardized for various vegetable crops, and it has great potential, especially in regions, like the Middle East, where billions of dollars are invested to import food and grains, due to water scarcity and unfavorable environmental conditions for agriculture. The aforementioned global food demand coupled with rising quality concerns is expected to drive the hydroponics trend, thereby resulting in the overall growth of the hydroponics industry. Europe Dominates the Global Market Europe is traditionally the largest market, that is implementing advanced techniques in hydroponics smart greenhouse horticulture. The matured European market demand is led by countries, such as the Netherlands, Spain, and France. In Europe, Holland is the largest producer of hydroponic crops and is expected to maintain the lead for the next 10 years. This is because of the vast expansion of hydroponics technology in the Netherlands. Germany is expected to register a higher pace, among the European countries. The major vegetable and fruit crops that are grown using hydroponics in European countries include, cucumber, tomatoes, roses, and peppers among others. As consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the quality difference in greenhouse-grown vegetables, the demand for hydroponics culture is increasing in Europe. For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999628 Market Overview:

The Global Hydroponics Market was valued at USD 23.94 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2018, Europe is the largest geographic segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 47.3% of the overall market.