Biostimulant Market Analysis 2021, Drivers and Restraints, Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

“Biostimulant Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Biostimulant market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Expansion of Organic Food Industry driving the Market
Organic biostimulants are significant for the future of the agricultural industry, in terms of promoting organic practices. Biostimulants can enhance soil microflora, which, in turn, helps make the uptake of nutrients more efficient. they increase antioxidant activity in plants and boost internal defenses against environmental stresses and disease pressure. Biostimulants are associated with organic farming and gardening, which are currently witnessing healthy progress in conventional agriculture as well. Biostimulants are increasingly being perceived as a response to consumer demand for softer’ agricultural practices. Organic food and related agriculture currently account for around 5.0-10.0% of the food market, varying from region to region. As organic food products are produced without using any pesticide or fertilizer, the demand for plant biostimulants is on the rise. Consequently, the increasing popularity of organic farming drives the demand for biostimulants.
Europe dominates the Global Market
The European Union’s stringent regulations on environmental safety and support for organic farming have paved the way for a flourishing biostimulant market in European countries, such as Germany, Italy, and France. In addition, inventions in plant biostimulants, targeting specific agronomic needs, are attracting new customers in Europe. Europe is the largest segment of the global biostimulant market and is expected to record a robust growth rate. Owing to the ready availability of raw materials and high effectiveness, humic acid is the largest category of biostimulants consumed and marketed in Europe. Humic acid-based products account for about 20.0% of the European segment of the market studied. Some of the major crops where biostimulants are applied are – citrus, pome fruits, grape, olives, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, cucumber, onion, eggplant, garlic, melons, tomato, squash, watermelon, pepper, tomato, wheat, rice, maize, oil seed, sugar beet, turf, flowers, and ornamentals.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
Biostimulants are chemicals or microorganisms that help enhance the growth of the plant. They do not serve nutrient deficiency. Instead, they increase nutrient availability, water holding capacity, metabolism, and the production of chlorophyll.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Biostimulant Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.4 Market Restraints
4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.4 Threat of Substitutes
4.5.5 Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Active Ingredient
5.1.1 Humic Acid
5.1.2 Fulvic Acid
5.1.3 Amino Acids
5.1.4 Protein Hydrolysates
5.1.5 Seaweed Extracts
5.1.6 Other Active Ingredients
5.2 By Origin
5.2.1 Natural Biostimulants
5.2.2 Biosynthetic Biostimulants
5.3 By Application
5.3.1 Foliar
5.3.2 Soil
5.3.3 Seed
5.4 By Crop Type
5.4.1 Cereals
5.4.2 Oilseeds
5.4.3 Fruits and Vegetables
5.4.4 Turf and Ornamental
5.4.5 Other Crop Types
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 United States
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.1.3 Mexico
5.5.1.4 Rest of North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 Germany
5.5.2.2 United Kingdom
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Spain
5.5.2.5 Italy
5.5.2.6 Russia
5.5.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 Japan
5.5.3.3 India
5.5.3.4 Australia
5.5.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 South America
5.5.4.1 Brazil
5.5.4.2 Argentina
5.5.4.3 Rest of South America
5.5.5 Africa
5.5.5.1 South Africa
5.5.5.2 Rest of Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Competitor Strategies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Eastman Chemical Company
6.3.2 Arysta Lifescience Corporation
6.3.3 Isagro SpA
6.3.4 Lallemand Plant Care
6.3.5 Agrinos AS
6.3.6 AtlÃ¡ntica Agricola
6.3.7 Biostadt India Ltd
6.3.8 Brandt Consolidated Inc.
6.3.9 Ilsa SpA
6.3.10 Italpollina SpA
6.3.11 Koppert BV
6.3.12 Micromix Plant Health Ltd
6.3.13 Omex Agrifluids Ltd
6.3.14 Tradecorp International
6.3.15 Valagro SpA
6.3.16 Agroenzymas Group
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
