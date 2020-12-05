Biostimulant Market Analysis 2021, Drivers and Restraints, Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

Biostimulant

Biostimulant Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Biostimulant market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

  • Eastman Chemical Company
  • Arysta Lifescience Corporation
  • Isagro SpA
  • Lallemand Plant Care
  • Agrinos AS
  • AtlÃ¡ntica Agricola
  • Biostadt India Ltd
  • Brandt Consolidated Inc.
  • Ilsa SpA
  • Italpollina SpA
  • Koppert BV
  • Micromix Plant Health Ltd
  • Omex Agrifluids Ltd
  • Tradecorp International
  • Valagro SpA
  • Agroenzymas Group

    Key Market Trends:

    Expansion of Organic Food Industry driving the Market

    Organic biostimulants are significant for the future of the agricultural industry, in terms of promoting organic practices. Biostimulants can enhance soil microflora, which, in turn, helps make the uptake of nutrients more efficient. they increase antioxidant activity in plants and boost internal defenses against environmental stresses and disease pressure. Biostimulants are associated with organic farming and gardening, which are currently witnessing healthy progress in conventional agriculture as well. Biostimulants are increasingly being perceived as a response to consumer demand for softer’ agricultural practices. Organic food and related agriculture currently account for around 5.0-10.0% of the food market, varying from region to region. As organic food products are produced without using any pesticide or fertilizer, the demand for plant biostimulants is on the rise. Consequently, the increasing popularity of organic farming drives the demand for biostimulants.

    Europe dominates the Global Market

    The European Union’s stringent regulations on environmental safety and support for organic farming have paved the way for a flourishing biostimulant market in European countries, such as Germany, Italy, and France. In addition, inventions in plant biostimulants, targeting specific agronomic needs, are attracting new customers in Europe. Europe is the largest segment of the global biostimulant market and is expected to record a robust growth rate. Owing to the ready availability of raw materials and high effectiveness, humic acid is the largest category of biostimulants consumed and marketed in Europe. Humic acid-based products account for about 20.0% of the European segment of the market studied. Some of the major crops where biostimulants are applied are – citrus, pome fruits, grape, olives, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, cucumber, onion, eggplant, garlic, melons, tomato, squash, watermelon, pepper, tomato, wheat, rice, maize, oil seed, sugar beet, turf, flowers, and ornamentals.

    Market Overview:

  • The global biostimulant market was valued at USD 2.19 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.52% during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2017, Europe was the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 40.2% of the market.
  • The organic food industry, which is growing at a healthy rate, is the major driving force behind the growth of the biostimulant industry. Increased awareness among the farmers (especially in Asia-Pacific) about the benefits of biostimulants, is another factor augmenting the growth of the market studied. The market is also growing due to the increased adoption of sustainable farming methods.

    Report Highlights:

    • Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
    • Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
    • Market Trends
    • Competitive Landscape
    • SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    Scope of the Report:

    Biostimulants are chemicals or microorganisms that help enhance the growth of the plant. They do not serve nutrient deficiency. Instead, they increase nutrient availability, water holding capacity, metabolism, and the production of chlorophyll.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

