Liquid Fertilizers Market Technology 2021 and Application, Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

Easy Usage and Application Procedures
Despite the global shrinkage of arable land, there is an increasing demand for food around the world, which has led to an enormous increase in the application of high-efficiency fertilizers, including liquid fertilizers, in cultivation. The contribution of liquid fertilizers to the overall yield and food security is significant. So far, the highest adoption rate of liquid fertilizers is observed in the North American region. As per the International Fertilizer Industry Association (IFA), anhydrous ammonia garnered a larger share of 77% in liquid fertilizer application, followed by urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) solutions (18%). Liquid fertilizers, when compared with granular fertilizers, offer higher uniformity, in turn, providing the crops with an even consistent coating so that all plants receive the same nutrients regardless of location. Consequently, liquid fertilizers are projected to witness growth as one of the highly efficient fertilizers that can give cost-effective yields under varied agro-climatic conditions, unlike other types of fertilizers.
Asia-Pacific dominates the Global Market
Asia-Pacific is traditionally the largest market, representing a 38.4% share in the global market. Owing to factors, such as the rising concern over the current pattern of liquid fertilizer use, heavy reliance on nitrogenous liquid fertilizer, poor nutrition management, lack of complementary inputs, declining soil fertility, and weak marketing and distribution systems, there is a heightened need to improve liquid fertilizer’s effectiveness in the region. Furthermore, these concerns have given way to liquid bio-fertilizer and liquid micronutrient fertilizer being developed in the region. In the Asia-Pacific region, China holds the largest share of 46.5%, while Australia is expected to witness the fastest growth.
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Liquid fertilizers are the latest and most technically advanced products that supply nutrients to crops. The need to improve food security has strongly influenced the demand for high-efficiency fertilizers in the world over the years. Along with market expansion, companies in the global liquid fertilizers market are not only competing based on product quality and promotion but are also focused on expanding their reach to new regi
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Liquid Fertilizers Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increase in Demand for High-Efficiency Fertilizers
4.2.2 Easy Usage and Application Procedures
4.2.3 Adoption of Sustainable Agriculture Practices
4.2.4 Increasing Global Capacity Leading to Stable Prices
4.2.5 Need to Enhance Production Yield
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Supply Restrictions and Poor Logistics
4.3.2 Concerns Regarding Health and Environmental Safety
4.3.3 High Costs of Handling
4.3.4 Stringent Government Policies and Pricing Volatility
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Nutrient Type
5.1.1 Nitrogen
5.1.2 Potassium
5.1.3 Phosphate
5.1.4 Micronutrients
5.2 Ingredient Type
5.2.1 Crop-based Fertilizers
5.2.1.1 Synthetic
5.2.1.2 Organic
5.3 Mode of Application
5.3.1 Foliar Application
5.3.2 Aerial Applications
5.3.3 Starter Solutions
5.3.4 Fertigation
5.3.5 Injection into Soil
5.4 Application
5.4.1 Grains & Cereals
5.4.2 Pulses & Oilseeds
5.4.3 Fruits and Vegetables
5.4.4 Commercial Crops
5.4.5 Other Applications
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 United States
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.1.3 Mexico
5.5.1.4 Rest of North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 Germany
5.5.2.2 UK
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Spain
5.5.2.5 Italy
5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 Japan
5.5.3.3 India
5.5.3.4 Australia
5.5.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 South America
5.5.4.1 Brazil
5.5.4.2 Argentina
5.5.4.3 Rest of South America
5.5.5 Africa
5.5.5.1 South Africa
5.5.5.2 Rest of Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
6.2 Most Active Companies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Yara International ASA
6.4.2 Nutrien Ltd.
6.4.3 ICL Fertilizers
6.4.4 Haifa Chemicals Ltd
6.4.5 Plant Food Company Inc.
6.4.6 K+S Aktiengesellschaft
6.4.7 Compo Expert GmbH
6.4.8 Kugler Company
6.4.9 AgroLiquid AD
6.4.10 Nutri-Tech Solutions
6.4.11 Tessenderlo Group
6.4.12 Nutra Flow
6.4.13 Agrotiger
6.4.14 FoxFar Soil & Fertilizer Company
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
