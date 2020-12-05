Polymeric Biomaterials Market Competition by Companies and Countries, Industry Chain Structure, Shares, Supply, Demands, Import/Export Status Forecast to 2021-2024

“Polymeric Biomaterials Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Polymeric Biomaterials market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

BASF SE

Bezwada Biomedical LLC

Corbion NV

Covestro AG

Evonik Industries AG

Royal DSM

Starch Medical Inc.

Victrex PLC

W. L. Gore and Associates

Key Market Trends: Cardiology is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Application Segment In the application segment of the market, cardiology is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. Recent years have observed promising applications of polymeric biomaterials in cardiac repair and regeneration. Organ failure is also one among the major health problems, globally recognized. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), it is estimated that there will be 23.6 million deaths annually by 2030, due to CVD, with the largest increase in Southeast Asia. To combat the rising burden of diseases and related unmet needs, several cardiac specialized universities across the world have launched initiatives in cardiac restoration therapy, to act as alternative therapeutic options to replace transplants. However, the growth is expected to be steady, as market approval is a major hindrance. Over the forecast period, the growth is estimated to be about 16.0%. North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Remain the Same in the Forecast Period North America currently dominates the market for polymeric biomaterials and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the United States, there are several private companies, which have vast expertise in biopolymers with access to advanced technology and custom synthesis. These companies have businesses across drug research and medical device manufacturers, which act as contract research organizations acting as partners to major healthcare firms. Furthermore, the region has manufacturing units for several major medical device and pharmaceutical companies, such as Abbott, Allergan, 3M, and Baxter, among others, which have a wide range of products, across multiple therapeutic areas, which drives the investment opportunity by investors, high competition for raw material providers, and long-term partnerships for the development of advanced end products to be used in hospitals. Thus, over the forecast period, this region is likely to remain a major lucrative market, with an estimated CAGR of 15.9%. Market Overview:

The global polymeric biomaterials market was valued at USD 32.19 million in 2018 and is estimated to be valued at USD 77.22 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 15.7%. Innovations in the field of polymeric biomaterials and increasing applications of polymeric biomaterials in tissue engineering are the factors that are responsible for the growth of the market.